Mass Spectrometry - Global Strategic Business Report 2026-2032 Featuring Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Bruker, Shimadzu, Waters And More

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mass Spectrometry - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass spectrometry market was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Market growth is supported by technological innovation, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, stricter regulatory requirements, and increased adoption across clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food safety, and forensic science.

Mass Spectrometry Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Mass spectrometry remains a critical analytical platform for molecular identification, characterization, and quantification. Its high sensitivity and precision support complex applications in drug development, biomarker discovery, proteomics, genomics, metabolomics, environmental monitoring, and industrial quality control.

Advances in ionization methods, detector performance, data processing, automation, and high-resolution instrumentation are improving analytical speed, accuracy, and throughput. Integration with chromatography continues to strengthen the capabilities of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), particularly for the separation and analysis of complex mixtures. Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) also remains essential for trace-element and elemental analysis.

The pharmaceutical industry is a major source of demand, using mass spectrometry for drug characterization, metabolite profiling, pharmacokinetic studies, impurity analysis, and toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies and academic research institutions increasingly rely on advanced systems to investigate proteins, metabolites, nucleic acids, and other biological compounds.

Clinical laboratories are adopting mass spectrometry for biomarker analysis, disease testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, and personalized medicine applications. Environmental laboratories use the technology to detect trace contaminants in air, water, and soil, while food and beverage companies apply it to composition verification, authenticity testing, residue analysis, and contaminant detection.

Regulatory requirements across pharmaceutical manufacturing, food production, environmental protection, and healthcare are further accelerating demand for reliable analytical systems. At the same time, software improvements and service-based offerings are helping laboratories manage increasingly complex data and optimize instrument performance.

Market Segment Outlook



Component: Instruments; Software and Services.

Technique: GC-MS, LC-MS, ICP-MS, and other mass spectrometry techniques. End Use: Pharmaceutical companies; biotechnology companies; research laboratories and academic institutes; environmental testing laboratories; food and beverage organizations; hospital clinical laboratories and forensic laboratories; and other users.

The instruments segment is forecast to reach US$1.9 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.1%. The software and services segment is expected to record stronger growth at a CAGR of 6.7%, reflecting rising demand for data analysis, workflow integration, maintenance, training, and technical support.

Regional Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis

The United States mass spectrometry market was valued at US$631.7 million in 2025, supported by established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical research, and academic sectors. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$679.2 million by 2032, driven by growing research investment, expanding biopharmaceutical production, laboratory modernization, and stronger quality-control requirements.

The report also evaluates market opportunities across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Middle East, and Africa. Regional analysis addresses differences in research funding, healthcare infrastructure, industrial adoption, regulation, and laboratory capacity.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual mass spectrometry sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines major technologies, components, end-use industries, geographic markets, competitive conditions, and emerging opportunities.



Detailed analysis of the global mass spectrometry market by value.

Growth forecasts for instruments, software, services, and principal analytical techniques.

Regional assessments covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Evaluation of market trends, growth drivers, constraints, and competitive developments.

Actionable intelligence to support investment, product development, market entry, and expansion strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global mass spectrometry market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, components, and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

What factors are accelerating or constraining market development?

How will regional market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

Bruker Corporation

Hiden Analytical Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

LECO Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Europe SE

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Waters Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia, providing context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect current developments with long-term strategic direction, highlighting the technologies, applications, and competitive factors most likely to influence the mass spectrometry market. The report also provides in-depth company intelligence and examines market share where it is analytically relevant. Because competitive structures vary by geography, regional market share analysis is tailored to the dynamics and maturity of individual markets rather than relying solely on a single global measure.

Key Attributes

