Beam Global's EV ARCTM Named 'Connected Infrastructure Solution Of The Year' At Inaugural Govtech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for energy storage and security, electrification of transportation, and smart city infrastructure, has been recognized as“Connected Infrastructure Solution of the Year” for its EV ARCTM product in the inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards.

“We believe the future of smart city infrastructure requires a different approach to how energy and mobility solutions are deployed,” said Beam Global's Chairman and CEO, Desmond Wheatley.“Cities need infrastructure that can adapt as their needs change, operate independently of the grid, and provide reliable access to energy and mobility resources. Our EV ARCTM platform reflects this approach, and being recognized by the GovTech Breakthrough Awards underscores the growing importance of flexible, resilient infrastructure for public agencies and the communities they serve.”

Beam Global's products and solutions were deployed in 22 countries to date, supporting public-sector needs in mobility innovation, energy storage, and energy resilience. The company has supplied technology to federal, state, and local government organizations, with recent deployments including 10 EV ARCTM systems for Stanislaus County to support fleet electrification and expanded installations for the City of Long Beach.

Beam Global is breaking through the crowded government technology industry by rethinking what energy and mobility infrastructure can look like for cities, municipalities, and public agencies. Rather than requiring extensive construction, trenching, and new utility connections, Beam's patented EV ARCTM platform provides a scalable, rapidly deployable, solar-powered, and transportable approach to energy security and EV charging that can be installed where mobility needs exist and relocated as those needs evolve.

The inaugural GovTech Breakthrough Awards program is produced by the Tech Breakthrough market intelligence organization, with over a decade of experience running the industry's most respected technology awards programs in categories that include Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Digital Health, FinTech, EdTech, Cybersecurity, and more.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

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