Global Biotechnology Market To Reach $5 Trillion By 2032, Driven By Biopharmaceuticals, Gene Editing And Sustainable Innovation Features Profiles Of Danaher, Roche, Illumina, Merck, Thermo Fisher And More

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biotechnology market was valued at US$2.1 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$5.0 trillion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Market growth is being supported by advances in genetic engineering, rising healthcare research and development investment, increasing demand for biologic drugs and personalized medicine, and the adoption of sustainable biotechnology solutions across agriculture and industrial processing.

Global Biotechnology Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Biotechnology continues to transform healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and environmental management. In medicine, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and precision treatments are creating new opportunities to address complex and previously difficult-to-treat conditions. Growing demand for biologic drugs is also encouraging investment in bioprocessing infrastructure, research platforms and specialized manufacturing services.

Agricultural biotechnology is advancing through genetically modified crops, bio-based fertilizers and biological pest-control products. These technologies support higher yields, improved crop resilience, enhanced nutritional characteristics and more sustainable food production. Industrial biotechnology is also gaining momentum as companies adopt biofuels, biodegradable materials, enzymes and bio-based manufacturing processes to reduce carbon emissions, chemical waste and dependence on conventional production methods.

Key technologies shaping the biotechnology market include CRISPR and other gene-editing tools, DNA sequencing, synthetic biology, tissue engineering, nanobiotechnology, polymerase chain reaction technologies, chromatography, biochips, microarrays and bioinformatics platforms. Continuous manufacturing and single-use bioprocessing systems are further improving production scalability, flexibility and efficiency.

Regulatory support for biotechnology innovation, expanding public acceptance of biologic therapies and agricultural biotechnology, and growing emphasis on environmentally responsible production are expected to strengthen market expansion through 2032.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the biotechnology market by type, technology, application, end use and geography. Major product and service categories include biopharmaceuticals, bioprocess equipment and consumables, reagents and kits, bioservices, bioinformatics platforms and software, and other biotechnology offerings.

Applications covered include health and red biotechnology, food and agriculture, industrial processing, environmental and natural resources, bioinformatics and omics, and additional specialized uses. End users include biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, academic and research institutions, hospitals, diagnostic centers and agricultural corporations.

Biopharmaceuticals represent a major growth opportunity and are forecast to reach US$1.5 trillion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 15.3%. The bioprocess equipment and consumables segment is projected to record a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period.

The United States biotechnology market was valued at US$567.6 billion in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 17.6%, reaching approximately US$1.1 trillion by 2032. The geographic analysis also covers Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Biotechnology Market Report



Independent analysis of annual biotechnology sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major market segments, technologies, applications and end-user industries.

Regional intelligence covering established and emerging biotechnology markets worldwide.

Evaluation of competitive conditions, market opportunities, growth drivers and industry restraints.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry and long-term business strategy. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global biotechnology market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are likely to experience the fastest growth, how regional market positions may change and which factors will influence future demand. It also examines the competitive prospects of leading biotechnology companies.

Companies Featured in the Biotechnology Market Report



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia, providing strategic context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, regulatory developments and market-relevant conversations before they are fully reflected in established research sources.

Insights are supported by a broad intelligence base that includes conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources. These inputs are synthesized to identify where the biotechnology market is heading, which forces are driving change and which developments are most likely to influence corporate strategy.

The report also provides company-level intelligence and examines competitive positioning across relevant geographic markets. Where analytically appropriate, market share is assessed at regional as well as global levels, reflecting differences in competitive structure, industry maturity and market dynamics.

Key Attributes

