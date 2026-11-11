AI Native Services Summit Comes To Austin On November 16, Uniting The Founders And Investors Behind A Fast-Growing Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by Vixul at Pershing House, the invite-only gathering brings together the people building, backing and buying AI-native technology services firms

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clients no longer want to buy hours, headcount or another software license. They want their problem solved. AI-native services firms are built to do exactly that. AI handles the delivery. People own the judgment and the client relationship. The result is a business with the trust of a services firm and the economics of software.

Capital is following. In May, Anthropic launched an enterprise AI services company with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs. A week later, OpenAI launched the OpenAI Deployment Company with more than $4 billion in initial investment from 19 investment firms, consultancies and system integrators and agreed to acquire the AI consulting firm Tomoro to help get it started. Both run on forward-deployed engineers, embedding AI experts inside client businesses. That is the model AI-native services firms are built on.

On November 16, the people at the center of that shift will meet in Austin. The AI Native Services Summit, hosted by Vixul, brings together founders running AI-native services firms, operators rebuilding delivery around AI, and the investors and acquirers backing the category.

“AI-native services is a preview of how AI will change every industry,” said Ali Hussain, co-founder and managing partner of Vixul.“AI has collapsed the cost of customization. Solving one client's specific problem is now affordable, and the firms built around that will lead the next decade of services.”

The summit runs from 4 to 7 p.m. CT on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Pershing House in Austin. Attendance is free and by invitation. The guest list is intentionally kept small to ensure candid conversation. To request a spot, visit

About Vixul

Vixul transforms technology services firms into focused, AI-native businesses built for higher growth, stronger margins and durable equity. Through a milestone-driven program, Vixul installs the building blocks every firm needs, from demand generation and sales discipline to AI-native automation. Founders who have built and exited their own firms mentor every company. Its founders previously built and scaled Flux7, a cloud and DevOps services firm acquired by NTT Data in 2019. Learn more at

Media contact

Ali Hussain, Vixul

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512-659-7689

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