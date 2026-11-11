Justin Bilyk Launches Personal Website Highlighting Career And Vacation Hospitality Brands

A luxury vacation home in Reunion, Florida, listed among Airbnb Luxe properties across Bilyk's brands.

Justin Bilyk

Founder and CEO of BIG Vacation Homes and CEO of NomadSTR introduces JustinBilyk as a professional resource for partners, owners and media

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Justin Bilyk today announced the launch of JustinBilyk, a personal website that outlines his hospitality career and the companies he leads, including BIG Vacation Homes and NomadSTR.The site brings together Bilyk's background in resort marketing and sales, his roles as a founder and CEO, and answers to frequently asked questions. It is intended for property owners, potential partners and journalists seeking a clear introduction to his work.Bilyk has eight Airbnb Luxe properties across his brands. Among them is a luxury vacation home in Reunion, Florida, listed on Airbnb as a six-bedroom Luxe villa with 11 beds, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool, movie theater, kitchen, outdoor dining patio and barbecue grill. The listing also notes Wi-Fi and free parking on the premises.Before founding his own companies, Bilyk worked in marketing and sales at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, including Sheraton Vistana, as well as Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Wyndham Destinations and Capital Vacations. He later served as Director of Marketing for the Florida Region at Capital Vacations. In 2021, he started a hospitality business with a single short-term rental that grew into BIG Vacation Homes, where he is founder and CEO.“I spent my early career learning what makes a vacation unforgettable. Now I get to build the companies that deliver it, from the home a family stays in to the car they drive while they're here. The site is a place to share what we're building and what I'm learning along the way.” - Justin BilykBIG Vacation Homes focuses on individual houses with distinct layouts and local character, supported by guest communication, property preparation and ongoing service. The Reunion home is one example of how the company presents space, amenities and location details that groups can review before booking.Bilyk is also CEO of NomadSTR, a vacation-rental management company serving Austin and the Texas Hill Country. NomadSTR's services include listing coordination, dynamic pricing, photography and local property care.JustinBilyk also covers Bilyk's other ventures, including Tork Auto Club and Hostyn, and directs inquiries to the appropriate company.About Justin BilykJustin Bilyk is a real estate investor and hospitality entrepreneur. He is founder and CEO of BIG Vacation Homes and Tork Auto Club, and CEO of NomadSTR. His ventures also include Hostyn. Learn more at .

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Justin Bilyk Launches Personal Website Highlighting Career and Vacation Hospitality Brands News Provided By Justin Bilyk November 11, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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