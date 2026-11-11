American Swiss Foundation Hosts 55Th Stratton Prize Dinner Honoring Susan Hockfield, Phd,16Th President Of MIT,2004-2012

Michael Lake (YL 2013), Susan Hockfield, PhD (55th Stratton Laureate), Dr. Michelle Hanlon (YL 2010), and H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001)

Susan Hockfield, PhD (55th Stratton Laureate), Dr. Michelle Hanlon (YL 2010)

Shay Robinson (YL 2025)

H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 15, 2026, the American Swiss Foundation hosted the 55th Stratton Prize dinner honoring Susan Hockfield, PhD, 16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-2012, at the MIT Museum.The evening featured Susan Hockfield, PhD, 55th Stratton Laureate,16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-2012, in a fireside conversation moderated by Dr. Michelle Hanlon (Young Leader 2010), Deputy Dean for Faculty and Research, MIT Sloan School of Management, Member, ASF Stratton Prize Committee.Shantenae Robinson (Young Leader 2025), Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships, Aon, Member, ASF Alumni Committee, opened the evening with introductory remarks, followed by closing remarks from His Excellency Dr. Ralf Heckner (Young Leader 2001), Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States.The Stratton Prize was founded by Dr. Freddy Homburger, who served as Honorary Consul for Switzerland in Boston for two decades (1966–1986), to honor significant career achievements in fostering intercultural understanding between Switzerland and the United States. The prize was first awarded in 1966 to Julius Adams Stratton, former President of MIT and later Chair of the Ford Foundation. Dr. Stratton was recognized for his work integrating the humanities at MIT, inspired by his advanced education at ETH Zürich and his exposure to Swiss humanistic thinking.A special thank you to Swiss International Air Lines, and Läderach for their generous support in making the evening a success.***List of Stratton Laureates2026 Susan Hockfield, PhD, 16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-20122025 Prof. Dr. Thomas H. Zurbuchen, Full Professor at the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Head of National Innovation Initiatives at ETH Zürich2024 Larry Grob, Fine Artist2019 Martin Dahinden, Former Swiss Ambassador to U.S.2018 Suzi Levine, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland2018 Eric Levine, Founder and CEO of CellarTracker LLC2016 Armin Hofmann, Swiss Graphic Designer2016 Chris Pullman, Designer and Artist2016 Philip Burton, Emeritus Professor, University of Illinois Chicago2015 Renata von Tscharner, Founder, Charles River Parklands2014 Steven G. Hoch, Partner, Brown Advisory2013 Marc Redlich, Attorney, Redlich Law2012 Iris Bohnet, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University2011 Josef H. von Rickenbach, Co-Founder, Parexel2010 Hansjörg Wyss, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, Founder of Synthes2009 Douglas Sears, Urban School Superintendent, US Diplomat2008 John A. Shane2007 Jeno C. A. Staehelin, First Swiss Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Diplomat, and Lawyer2006 Angelo M. Codevilla, Political Philosopher and Professor, School of Global Studies, Boston University2005 Catherine N. Stratton, Formed MIT's Art Committee (Later Council for the Arts at MIT)2004 Daniel Vasella, Former CEO and Chairman, Novartis AG2003 Jane Swift, 69th Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, Acting Governor of Massachusetts (2001-2003), First woman to perform the duties of Governor of Massachusetts2003 Ralph Lewin, former City president and counsel of the City of Basel2002 Faith Whittlesey, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland2001 Ernst Jost, Former Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Boston2001 Max Steinmann, Former Honorary Counsel of Switzerland for New England2000 Alfred Defago, Swiss Journalist, Senior Civil Servant, and Diplomat1999 Ruth Ruprecht, Pioneer in AIDS-Related Research and Vaccines, and in Breast Cancer1998 Mary Davenport1997 Hans J. Bär, Swiss Banker, Former Partner, President and Chairman, Julius Bär Group1996 George Alessandria, Launched Operations in both Boston and Washington D.C., Swissair1995 James H. Hutson, American Historian1994 Charles E. Ziegler, Professor & University Scholar, Director, Department of Political Science, University of Louisville1993 William J. Curran, "Father of Legal Medicine", Legal Expert on the International Commission of Jurists and the International Institute of Higher Studies in Criminal Science1992 Roman Totenberg, Legendary Master Violinist and Professor, Boston University1991 Freddy Homburger, Swiss-born Oncologist1990 Blanche Honegger Moyse, Swiss-born American Conductor1989 Bruno Thurlimann, Swiss Civil and Structural Engineer and Professor, ETH Zürich1988 Irene Vischer Honegger1987 Oscar Handlin, American Historian1986 John Kenneth Galbraith, Canadian American Economist, Diplomat, and Public Official1985 Philip J. McNiff, Librarian, Boston Public Library1985 Yen-Tsia Feng, First Roy E. Larsen Librarian, Boston Public Library1984 Victor E. Weisskopf, Theoretical Physicist1983 Bernard Brauchli, Swiss Musicologist, Organist, Clavichordist, and Educator1982 Carl Einsele, Swiss Publisher1982 Thomas Karger, Former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Karger Publishers1981 Conrad H. Biber, Successful Innovator, Polaroid Corporation1981 George H. Büchi, Swiss Organic Chemist and Professor, M.I.T.1981 Roger W. Jeanloz, Swiss American Biochemist1980 Randall Thompson, American Composer1979 William D. Carter, Former Director of the Department of International Exchanges, UNESCO1978 Agnes Mongan, American Art Historian1977 Charles S. Draper, American Aeronautical Engineer, Educator, and Science Administrator1976 Alain B. Rossier, Former President and Medalist, The International Medical Society of Paraplegia1975 Ernst Huber, Olympic Shooter1974 Charles E. Mongan, First Chairman of The New England Obstetrical and Gynecologic Society (NEOGS)1973 Georges F. Doriot, Professor, Military Man, and Entrepreneur1972 Michael Stettler, Swiss Architect, Art Historian, Museum Director, and Writer1971 Werner Imhoof, Former Washington Correspondent for Neue Zürcher Zeitung1970 Bradford Washburn, American Explorer, Mountaineer, Cartographer, and Photographer1969 Jerome C. Hunsaker, American Naval Officer and Aeronautical Engineer1968 George W. Thorne, Former Chief of Medicine, Boston's Peter Bent Brigham Hospital1966 Julius Adams Stratton, Founder of the Statton Prize for Intercultural Achievement***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization's flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

Vanessa Beary, Executive Director

American Swiss Foundation

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Swiss Foundation Hosts 55th Stratton Prize Dinner Honoring Susan Hockfield, PhD,16th President of MIT,2004-2012 News Provided By American Swiss Foundation November 11, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.