American Swiss Foundation Hosts 55Th Stratton Prize Dinner Honoring Susan Hockfield, Phd,16Th President Of MIT,2004-2012
Michael Lake (YL 2013), Susan Hockfield, PhD (55th Stratton Laureate), Dr. Michelle Hanlon (YL 2010), and H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001)
Susan Hockfield, PhD (55th Stratton Laureate), Dr. Michelle Hanlon (YL 2010)
Shay Robinson (YL 2025)
H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001)CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On October 15, 2026, the American Swiss Foundation hosted the 55th Stratton Prize dinner honoring Susan Hockfield, PhD, 16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-2012, at the MIT Museum.
The evening featured Susan Hockfield, PhD, 55th Stratton Laureate,16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-2012, in a fireside conversation moderated by Dr. Michelle Hanlon (Young Leader 2010), Deputy Dean for Faculty and Research, MIT Sloan School of Management, Member, ASF Stratton Prize Committee.
Shantenae Robinson (Young Leader 2025), Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships, Aon, Member, ASF Alumni Committee, opened the evening with introductory remarks, followed by closing remarks from His Excellency Dr. Ralf Heckner (Young Leader 2001), Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States.
The Stratton Prize was founded by Dr. Freddy Homburger, who served as Honorary Consul for Switzerland in Boston for two decades (1966–1986), to honor significant career achievements in fostering intercultural understanding between Switzerland and the United States. The prize was first awarded in 1966 to Julius Adams Stratton, former President of MIT and later Chair of the Ford Foundation. Dr. Stratton was recognized for his work integrating the humanities at MIT, inspired by his advanced education at ETH Zürich and his exposure to Swiss humanistic thinking.
A special thank you to Swiss International Air Lines, and Läderach for their generous support in making the evening a success.
***
List of Stratton Laureates
2026 Susan Hockfield, PhD, 16th President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2004-2012
2025 Prof. Dr. Thomas H. Zurbuchen, Full Professor at the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and Head of National Innovation Initiatives at ETH Zürich
2024 Larry Grob, Fine Artist
2019 Martin Dahinden, Former Swiss Ambassador to U.S.
2018 Suzi Levine, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland
2018 Eric Levine, Founder and CEO of CellarTracker LLC
2016 Armin Hofmann, Swiss Graphic Designer
2016 Chris Pullman, Designer and Artist
2016 Philip Burton, Emeritus Professor, University of Illinois Chicago
2015 Renata von Tscharner, Founder, Charles River Parklands
2014 Steven G. Hoch, Partner, Brown Advisory
2013 Marc Redlich, Attorney, Redlich Law
2012 Iris Bohnet, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University
2011 Josef H. von Rickenbach, Co-Founder, Parexel
2010 Hansjörg Wyss, Environmentalist and Philanthropist, Founder of Synthes
2009 Douglas Sears, Urban School Superintendent, US Diplomat
2008 John A. Shane
2007 Jeno C. A. Staehelin, First Swiss Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Diplomat, and Lawyer
2006 Angelo M. Codevilla, Political Philosopher and Professor, School of Global Studies, Boston University
2005 Catherine N. Stratton, Formed MIT's Art Committee (Later Council for the Arts at MIT)
2004 Daniel Vasella, Former CEO and Chairman, Novartis AG
2003 Jane Swift, 69th Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, Acting Governor of Massachusetts (2001-2003), First woman to perform the duties of Governor of Massachusetts
2003 Ralph Lewin, former City president and counsel of the City of Basel
2002 Faith Whittlesey, Former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland
2001 Ernst Jost, Former Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Boston
2001 Max Steinmann, Former Honorary Counsel of Switzerland for New England
2000 Alfred Defago, Swiss Journalist, Senior Civil Servant, and Diplomat
1999 Ruth Ruprecht, Pioneer in AIDS-Related Research and Vaccines, and in Breast Cancer
1998 Mary Davenport
1997 Hans J. Bär, Swiss Banker, Former Partner, President and Chairman, Julius Bär Group
1996 George Alessandria, Launched Operations in both Boston and Washington D.C., Swissair
1995 James H. Hutson, American Historian
1994 Charles E. Ziegler, Professor & University Scholar, Director, Department of Political Science, University of Louisville
1993 William J. Curran, "Father of Legal Medicine", Legal Expert on the International Commission of Jurists and the International Institute of Higher Studies in Criminal Science
1992 Roman Totenberg, Legendary Master Violinist and Professor, Boston University
1991 Freddy Homburger, Swiss-born Oncologist
1990 Blanche Honegger Moyse, Swiss-born American Conductor
1989 Bruno Thurlimann, Swiss Civil and Structural Engineer and Professor, ETH Zürich
1988 Irene Vischer Honegger
1987 Oscar Handlin, American Historian
1986 John Kenneth Galbraith, Canadian American Economist, Diplomat, and Public Official
1985 Philip J. McNiff, Librarian, Boston Public Library
1985 Yen-Tsia Feng, First Roy E. Larsen Librarian, Boston Public Library
1984 Victor E. Weisskopf, Theoretical Physicist
1983 Bernard Brauchli, Swiss Musicologist, Organist, Clavichordist, and Educator
1982 Carl Einsele, Swiss Publisher
1982 Thomas Karger, Former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Karger Publishers
1981 Conrad H. Biber, Successful Innovator, Polaroid Corporation
1981 George H. Büchi, Swiss Organic Chemist and Professor, M.I.T.
1981 Roger W. Jeanloz, Swiss American Biochemist
1980 Randall Thompson, American Composer
1979 William D. Carter, Former Director of the Department of International Exchanges, UNESCO
1978 Agnes Mongan, American Art Historian
1977 Charles S. Draper, American Aeronautical Engineer, Educator, and Science Administrator
1976 Alain B. Rossier, Former President and Medalist, The International Medical Society of Paraplegia
1975 Ernst Huber, Olympic Shooter
1974 Charles E. Mongan, First Chairman of The New England Obstetrical and Gynecologic Society (NEOGS)
1973 Georges F. Doriot, Professor, Military Man, and Entrepreneur
1972 Michael Stettler, Swiss Architect, Art Historian, Museum Director, and Writer
1971 Werner Imhoof, Former Washington Correspondent for Neue Zürcher Zeitung
1970 Bradford Washburn, American Explorer, Mountaineer, Cartographer, and Photographer
1969 Jerome C. Hunsaker, American Naval Officer and Aeronautical Engineer
1968 George W. Thorne, Former Chief of Medicine, Boston's Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
1966 Julius Adams Stratton, Founder of the Statton Prize for Intercultural Achievement
***
About the American Swiss Foundation
Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation's mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.
In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization's flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.
Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.
Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
American Swiss Foundation
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:American Swiss Foundation Hosts 55th Stratton Prize Dinner Honoring Susan Hockfield, PhD,16th President of MIT,2004-2012 News Provided By American Swiss Foundation November 11, 2026, 14:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Science, World & Regional
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment