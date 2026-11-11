From Genomics To Proteomics: Covaris Expands Trucollect® Solution To Support Protein Analysis In Remote Blood Collection

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Covaris, a PerkinElmer company specializing in sample preparation technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced that its truCOLLECTSolution will now support protein analysis workflows in addition to DNA, ensuring researchers can use a single solution to prepare samples for genomic and proteomic analysis at scale, from sample to result.Following its April 2026 launch for genomics workflows, the solution can now be used to collect, rehydrate and lyse whole blood samples with Covaris' Adaptive Focused Acoustics(AFA) technology to support proteomic analysis."Applying the truCOLLECT Solution to protein analysis workflows can significantly simplify the identification and monitoring of proteins and peptides in both research and clinical research settings” said Annemarie Watson, CEO of Covaris. "Users will now be able to implement the same collection method to measure different analytes – from a genotype to an antibody titer or even an inflammation marker.”The truCOLLECT Solution enables at-home blood collection without traditional phlebotomy. Patients provide a small finger-stick sample of about 50 μL of whole blood, which is immobilized and desiccated within the device, so the sample can be shipped at room temperature without a cold chain.About Covaris, LLCCovaris, a PerkinElmer company and leader in sample preparation, develops and manufactures a portfolio of instruments, consumables and reagents used in pre-analytical sample preparation for genomic and proteomic analysis. Using proprietary technologies including focused acoustic energy, Covaris' tools deliver highly accurate and reproducible results, empowering customers to make new discoveries, develop new assays and improve bioanalytical results. Non-contact applications include automated DNA fragmentation, cell lysis, accelerated binding partner mixing, bead resuspension, and compound formulation.Covaris is part of PerkinElmer's portfolio of market-leading specialist businesses, providing trusted technologies and specialized services that help customers make critical decisions with confidence and turn scientific advances into real-world outcomes.Additional information is available at and .

Markus Leutert

PerkinElmer

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From Genomics to Proteomics: Covaris Expands truCOLLECT® Solution to Support Protein Analysis in Remote Blood Collection News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 11, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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