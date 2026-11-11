T&T Bischoff Bau-Service Offers Renovation Services In Zurich

T & T Bischoff Bau-Service at work

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T&T Bischoff Bau-Service provides renovation and remodelling services in Zurich and surrounding areas, with one dedicated point of contact.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renovation projects often require several building trades to work in sequence. T&T Bischoff Bau-Service, a family business based in Zurich's Oerlikon district, brings together tiling, painting, plastering, demolition, concrete core drilling and bathroom renovations under one roof. Customers in Zurich and surrounding areas have a dedicated point of contact who oversees their project from the initial consultation through to the final inspection and handover.The“T&T” in T&T Bischoff Bau-Service stands for Tatjana and Toni. The company serves customers looking to update individual rooms, renovate a bathroom or undertake more extensive alterations to their property. Its range of services covers both the preparation of existing spaces and the finishing work that gives renovated rooms their final appearance.Coordinating building trades throughout a renovationA renovation rarely consists of one isolated task. Replacing a tiled floor can involve removing the existing covering and preparing the substrate before new tiles can be laid. Changing a room layout may require demolition, new partitions, plastering and painting. Each stage affects the work that follows.T&T Bischoff Bau-Service coordinates the services it provides and organises their sequence. Customers have a central contact for discussing the proposed work and questions that arise during the project. This arrangement is intended to simplify communication when several of the company's trades are involved in the same renovation.“As a family business, we cannot afford to have dissatisfied customers,” said Tatjana Bischoff.“That is why we give honest advice, work cleanly and make sure customers can arrange their renovation through a single provider.”Wall and floor tiling, natural stone and mosaicsT&T Bischoff Bau-Service installs wall and floor tiles, natural stone and mosaics in bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces. Its tiling services include substrate preparation, waterproofing in wet areas and grouting.The finished tile surface is only one part of this work. The condition of the underlying surface and the preparation required are also relevant to the installation. In bathrooms and other wet areas, waterproofing forms a separate stage before the tiles are laid.Depending on the project, tiling may form part of a bathroom renovation, a kitchen update or the renewal of flooring in other rooms. Coordinating tiling with plastering and painting helps establish the sequence for completing adjacent surfaces.Bathroom renovations, from individual replacements to complete remodelsBathroom projects range from individual replacements, such as a shower or toilet, to a complete bathroom remodel. T&T Bischoff Bau-Service coordinates the strip-out, waterproofing, tiling, plastering and painting involved.These stages are closely connected. Removing existing fittings and finishes exposes the surfaces that need preparation. Waterproofing and tiling then precede the remaining finishing work. Considering the stages together helps define the work involved before the bathroom takes its final form.The extent of a bathroom renovation depends on whether the customer wants to retain the existing layout, replace selected elements or make more extensive changes. The initial consultation provides an opportunity to discuss these objectives and the services required.Interior and exterior paintingT&T Bischoff Bau-Service provides interior and exterior painting, wallpapering and façade work. Painting can be commissioned as an individual service or included in a wider renovation involving other trades.In an interior refurbishment, painting follows the necessary preparation and plastering work. It provides the final finish for renewed walls and ceilings and can bring together areas affected by alterations. The company also carries out refurbishment work between tenancies, when rooms may need repainting before their next occupants move in.Plastering, dry lining and new room layoutsT&T Bischoff Bau-Service carries out plastering and smoothing of interior surfaces, exterior rendering, and the installation of plasterboard partition walls and suspended ceilings.Partition walls allow existing space to be divided into separate areas, while suspended ceilings provide another option for changing a room's interior. Plastering prepares or renews surfaces before decoration. These services can therefore contribute both to alterations in room layout and to the finishing of existing spaces.Interior strip-outs and selective demolitionFor larger renovation projects, T&T Bischoff Bau-Service undertakes interior strip-outs, dismantling and selective demolition of walls, floors and built-in elements. Its services include the removal and appropriate disposal of demolition waste.The extent of the strip-out depends on which parts of the property are being renewed. A bathroom refurbishment may involve removing existing tiles and fittings, while a change in room layout may require selected walls or built-in elements to be removed. This preparatory work creates access for the subsequent renovation stages.Concrete core drilling and wall openingsT&T Bischoff Bau-Service carries out concrete core drilling to create openings for ventilation ducts, plumbing and electrical services. These openings support the installation or rerouting of building services during alterations.Wall openings serve a different purpose: they can accommodate new doorways or connect existing rooms. Where work affects load-bearing walls, T&T Bischoff Bau-Service follows a structural engineer's specifications.Serving Zurich, Winterthur and surrounding municipalitiesT&T Bischoff Bau-Service serves the city of Zurich, Winterthur, Uster, Dübendorf, Wallisellen, Dietikon and nearby areas. Quotations are free and carry no obligation. Customers can enquire by telephone or through the website's contact form and arrange an on-site visit on request.Customers can use the initial enquiry to describe which rooms are affected, which existing elements they want to retain and which changes they are considering. This provides a starting point for discussing whether the project involves a single trade or several coordinated services.abbrucharbeiten/kernbohrungen/

Tatjana Bischoff

T & T Bischoff Bau - Service

+41 77 905 77 57

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T&T Bischoff Bau-Service Offers Renovation Services in Zurich News Provided By Mion Hypnose November 11, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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