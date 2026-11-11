Chhath Rush: Indian Railways Rolls Out Massive Preparations As Thousands Head Home

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) With Chhath Puja approaching, railway stations across the country are witnessing a massive surge in passenger footfall as thousands of people head to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the festival with their families. From Delhi and Mumbai to Varanasi, Howrah, Lucknow and other major railway hubs, crowds of passengers can be seen gathering at platforms and station premises, creating an unprecedented rush during the festive travel period.

In view of the heavy passenger movement, Indian Railways has stepped up its preparations, introducing a series of measures aimed at ensuring safe, smooth and organised travel. Several arrangements have been made at several stations to manage the festive rush. These include special trains, additional reserved and unreserved services, designated passenger holding areas, enhanced security arrangements, and round-the-clock monitoring.

The huge rush is particularly visible at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station. Large numbers of passengers are gathering to board trains at these stations to their hometowns ahead of Chhath Puja. Passengers carrying luggage and travelling with their families can be seen waiting for trains. Many of these passengers are opting for general-class tickets. Some passengers acknowledged that the arrangements were satisfactory. However, some pointed to the massive crowds at the station.

Passengers expressed satisfaction with the improved infrastructure and crowd-management arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station. One passenger told IANS that the creation of separate areas helped reduce congestion compared with previous years. This is how the station experience is considerably better, he added.

The tremendous pressure on railway infrastructure during the festive season has been analysed by the railways. The Northern Railway has announced the operation of 31 special trains from major stations in the Delhi area to facilitate passenger movement on a high-demand travel day. Officials said that additional reserved and unreserved services are also being operated on important routes to accommodate the increased demand.

Central Railway has introduced precautionary measures at major stations in Mumbai to prevent overcrowding. Unhindered passenger movement is being ensured. According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila, the sale of platform tickets has been suspended at major stations across its divisions, broadly between November 5 and 15, depending on the location.

Moreover, parcel traffic has been suspended for around eight to ten days at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The move is intended to free up space and prevent congestion so that passengers boarding and alighting from trains do not face inconvenience.

Special arrangements have been made at Varanasi Junction to deal with the anticipated increase in passenger footfall. The Railways have established a dedicated holding area where passengers can wait in an organised manner before boarding their respective trains. Help desks have also been set up at both entry gates to assist passengers and provide necessary information.

Similar arrangements are being implemented across Eastern Railway stations. At Howrah, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are continuously monitoring passenger movement through a dedicated control room to ensure effective crowd management. TTEs and RPF staff are working in close coordination to regulate queues, guide passengers towards their designated coaches and facilitate systematic boarding.

A specially designated passenger holding area with carpeted flooring has also been created at Howrah Station to provide Chhath-bound passengers with a more comfortable waiting experience. A medical booth has been made available to provide immediate medical assistance to passengers in need.

The festive atmosphere is also being reflected at railway stations. At Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Chandauli, traditional Chhath songs are being played through loudspeakers, bringing a touch of the festival to the railway premises. Passengers have welcomed the initiative, with many appreciating the festive ambience as they begin their journey home.

Holding areas have also been created at stations such as Ballia to ensure that passengers can wait safely without overcrowding platforms. Travellers have expressed gratitude for these facilities, acknowledging the efforts being made by railway authorities to improve passenger convenience.

Across the network, the Railways is also relying on AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, additional security personnel and coordinated monitoring to keep a close watch on passenger movement. These measures are intended to identify potential congestion points, regulate crowds and ensure that boarding and alighting take place in a controlled manner.

The Railways has also expanded festive connectivity through additional reserved and unreserved special services. Unreserved special trains are being operated between Muzaffarpur and Howrah, as well as Jaynagar and Sealdah, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling towards Bihar, West Bengal and adjoining regions.

Special services from Mumbai towards Gorakhpur are also providing relief to passengers travelling home. Travellers aboard the CSMT-Gorakhpur special train have appreciated the seating facilities and arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the efforts of Central Railway.

The festive travel arrangements also include additional services towards Patna, including Vande Bharat and other special trains, alongside enhanced crowd-management measures. Passengers have acknowledged the availability of additional trains and improved station facilities, particularly during the busy Chhath travel period.

As millions of devotees prepare to return home to observe Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions, the challenge before the Railways is not merely to run additional trains but also to manage the enormous crowds gathering at stations.

With passengers travelling with families, children and heavy luggage, even routine boarding and alighting operations can become challenging during peak hours, say officials. The creation of holding areas, suspension of platform ticket sales at selected stations, temporary restrictions on parcel traffic, enhanced security deployment, and dedicated passenger assistance facilities are therefore crucial to maintaining order, they add.

The Railways has urged passengers to rely on official railway announcements and information rather than rumours or misleading social media reports regarding train services and festive arrangements.