Punjab Congress Launches Campaign Against Drugs, Crime

MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 11 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, and state Congress chief Pargat Singh on Wednesday participated in a series of engagements in Mohali, near here, focusing on the issues confronting the state and the party's roadmap for the state's revival.

Continuing the momentum of Rahul Gandhi's Insaaf Rally, Bajwa joined Pargat Singh in flagging off the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign. The campaign aims to build a collective movement against the growing menace of drugs, crime, corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

The initiative will reach out to different sections of society, particularly families affected by drug abuse and criminal violence, and provide a platform for people to raise their concerns and demand justice. Through public interactions and grassroots mobilisation, the campaign will seek to hold the government accountable for its failures and highlight the urgent need to restore safety, dignity and justice in Punjab.

Later, Bajwa interacted with representatives of the industrial sector and held detailed discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing Punjab's industry. He assured the industry representatives that a Congress government in 2027 would formulate a progressive, investor-friendly and effective industrial policy aimed at addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs, facilitating investment, promoting innovation and generating employment.

He emphasised that Punjab must regain its position as a leading industrial destination and that the state's entrepreneurs should receive the policy support and enabling environment necessary to compete at national and international levels. Reviving industrial growth, he said, would be central to rebuilding Punjab's economy.

Bajwa and Pargat Singh also addressed a meeting of Congress workers here, interacting with party leaders and grassroots workers. They discussed organisational strengthening, public outreach and the need to take the party's message to every constituency and section of society.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to working collectively to restore Punjab's progress, protect people's rights and build a prosperous, secure and equitable future for the state.