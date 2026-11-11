Redwire Secures New US Army Order For Stalker Drone Sustainment, Training Support What Investors Need To Know



The order covers sustainment parts, including U.S.-assembled hybrid-lift batteries, for advanced individual training at Fort Huachuca.

Redwire said its continued support helps ensure soldiers train on tested aircraft they can rely on for real-world operations across diverse environments. Earlier, Redwire was selected for an approximately $40 million NASA award to demonstrate a solar power generation system for the Moon Base initiative using its ROSA technology.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) announced on Wednesday that it received a follow-on order from the 1st Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE), for the sustainment and support of the Army's fleet of Stalker uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

The Q3 FY2026 order covers sustainment parts, including Redwire's U.S.-assembled hybrid-lift batteries. The supplies will go to the 2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment at Fort Huachuca to support advanced individual training on multi-mission, field-ready Stalker aircraft.

The latest order follows a $15 million follow-on order Redwire announced in May 2026 from the same Army brigade. Redwire said the May award marked its third order from AVCOE in eight months, bringing the value of orders during that period to $24.8 million.

RDW shares traded 3.3% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Redwire's Stalker UAS Supports Army Training

“Redwire's ongoing support of the U.S. Army ensures that soldiers train on a tested aircraft they can rely on for real-world operations across diverse operational environments,” said Joshua Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer at Redwire Defense Tech.

“We are committed to supporting this continuity for the Army, recognizing it is essential that the warfighter prepare by training on the same systems they are likely to deploy in the future,” he added.

Redwire said its Stalker UAS training programs incorporate operational lessons from hundreds of thousands of flight hours across six continents, including experience in extreme weather and contested environments. The company also cited its experience with the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and other programs of record as part of its background in supporting military operations.

Redwire's Latest NASA Moon Base Award

On Tuesday, Redwire said it was selected for an approximately $40 million award to provide an integrated power generation system for NASA's Moon Base initiative.

The system will adapt the company's flight-proven Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology for use on the lunar surface. The demonstration near the lunar South Pole will test vertically deployed solar power generation, mast-mounted payload operations, and the system's ability to survive the lunar night.

The project is intended to help reduce technical risks and inform the development of larger power systems to support future lunar infrastructure, including rovers and habitats.

How Retail Views RDW

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in the 'extremely bullish' territory, amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

RDW shares have gained approximately 7% year-to-date.

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