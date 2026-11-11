General Dhiraj Seth Highlights Indian Army Transformation Strategy

Indian Army Focuses on Future Warfighting Strategy

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, on Wednesday highlighted the Indian Army's ongoing transformation to meet emerging operational challenges. He emphasised that transformation goes beyond modern equipment and organisational restructuring, requiring a culture of innovation, technological adaptation and agility, while keeping the Yoddha at its core.

The COAS delivered an address on“Vision for Future Warfighting in the Indian Subcontinent” at the Mechanised Forces Symposium 2026, held at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The two-day symposium, organised by the Cavalry Officers' Association in collaboration with the Directorate General of Mechanised Forces, brings together senior serving officers, veterans, defence scientists, industry representatives and strategic thinkers to deliberate on the changing character of warfare.

Strategic Priorities and Technological Adaptation

Highlighting jointness and integration as critical enablers of future warfighting, the COAS underscored the need for seamless coordination across Services and domains. He also reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to Aatmanirbharta through indigenous capability development and stronger partnerships with industry and academia.

Mechanised Forces in Modern Warfare

Reflecting on the evolution of the Mechanised Forces, the COAS described their journey as a testament to the Army's spirit of adaptation. He expressed confidence in their continued pivotal role in future warfare.

The COAS's address formed the centrepiece of the inaugural session, which commenced with a welcome address by Lt Gen Ashok Mehta (Retd), President, Cavalry Officers' Association, and also witnessed the unveiling of the book“Armour 2040: Steel, Silicon & The Future Battlespace”, authored by Lt Gen AB Shivane (Retd).

Transitioning to Autonomous Ecosystems

Delivering the keynote address on“Contemporary Mechanised Warfare in the Indian Context”, Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, Director General Mechanised Forces, emphasised the transition from platform-centric capabilities towards an integrated, network-enabled and autonomous combat ecosystem.

Building on these themes, the symposium will also deliberate on Artificial Intelligence and autonomous kill chains, manned-unmanned teaming, integrated drone warfare, next-generation combat systems and multi-domain mechanised operations. The two-day event will culminate on November 12, 2026, with a valedictory fireside discussion on“Indian Mechanised Forces 2035: Transforming for the Future Operational Environment”.

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