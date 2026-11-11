Uzbekistan, Pakistan Discuss Ties And Cooperation Within SCO And ECO

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Pakistan have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation within regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

During the conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the officials reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation.

They emphasized the importance of advancing shared regional priorities, coordinating efforts on matters of mutual interest, and maintaining regular dialogue. The sides also stressed the need to strengthen engagement within the SCO and ECO frameworks.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have been working to expand their economic partnership, focusing on trade, investment, transport connectivity and industrial cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 37.8% in 2025 to $326.9 million, while the two countries have set a target of raising the figure to $2 billion. Key areas of cooperation include agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, energy and logistics, alongside efforts to strengthen transport links between Central and South Asia.