Oligonucleotide Synthesis - Global Strategic Business Report 2026 Identify Companies Positioned To Influence Future Industry Development

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at US$10.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$32.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for advanced therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, gene editing and personalized medicine.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Oligonucleotide synthesis has become an essential enabling technology across biotechnology, pharmaceutical research and clinical diagnostics. Synthetic DNA and RNA sequences support polymerase chain reaction workflows, DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular assays, antisense therapeutics and targeted genetic interventions. Continued investment in genomics and precision medicine is expanding demand for high-quality, application-specific oligonucleotides.

Technology innovation is significantly improving synthesis precision, production capacity and operational efficiency. Automated synthesizers, optimized solid-phase synthesis methods and high-throughput platforms are accelerating manufacturing while supporting the parallel production of extensive oligonucleotide libraries. These capabilities are increasingly important for CRISPR research, gene-editing programs, drug discovery and large-scale genomic studies.

Next-generation sequencing is also creating sustained demand for custom primers, probes and other high-purity oligonucleotide components. Manufacturers are responding by improving sequence fidelity, purity, length and scalability. Greater automation and more efficient production workflows are helping reduce costs and expand access among research institutions, diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies.

Therapeutic and Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic development represents a major growth opportunity for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. Antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs and aptamers are being investigated and commercialized for genetic disorders, cancers, rare diseases and other conditions requiring highly targeted treatment strategies. The expansion of gene therapy and immunotherapy pipelines is further increasing demand for specialized synthesis services and pharmaceutical-grade products.

Diagnostic applications remain another important source of market growth. Synthetic oligonucleotides are widely used in assays designed to detect pathogens, genetic mutations and disease biomarkers. The increased adoption of molecular diagnostics has reinforced the need for dependable supplies of custom DNA primers and probes. Research applications are also expanding as academic and commercial laboratories pursue advances in genomics, synthetic biology and precision medicine.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Oligonucleotide-based drugs: This product segment is projected to reach US$10.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.3%.

Synthesized oligonucleotides: The segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at approximately US$2.8 billion in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23% and reach US$7.3 billion by 2032. Other growth markets: The report evaluates developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global oligonucleotide synthesis market by value and provides annual sales estimates and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Products: Oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents and consumables, and equipment.

Applications: Therapeutics, research and diagnostics.

End users: Hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations and other users. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis of selected national and regional markets.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The research examines the major factors influencing the oligonucleotide synthesis industry, including technological advancements, regulatory considerations, manufacturing capacity, competitive positioning and evolving customer requirements. It identifies high-growth product categories, applications and geographic markets while assessing how competitive structures may change through 2032.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global oligonucleotide synthesis market evolve through 2032?

Which technological, commercial and clinical factors are driving market growth?

Which product, application and end-use segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change? Which companies are positioned to influence future industry development?

Featured Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies



ATDBio Ltd.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GeneDesign, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Merck KGaA

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights and Report Differentiators



Expert-led perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant events before they are fully represented in established research sources.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic direction: The report connects market signals with commercial implications, highlighting the developments most likely to affect investment, product development and competitive strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to examine organizations shaping the global competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive positioning is assessed at global and regional levels where market structure and available evidence support meaningful comparisons.

Purchasers receive comprehensive market data, regional forecasts, competitive insights, company profiles and complimentary report updates for one year. The analysis is designed to support strategic planning, opportunity assessment, investment decisions and market-entry initiatives within the global oligonucleotide synthesis industry.

Key Attributes

