Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 18.3% CAGR To US$2.6 Billion By 2030 As Bayer, Janssen, Aldevron, Genscript, And Cytiva Reshape Gene Therapy

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global viral vector manufacturing market was valued at US$953.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 18.3%. Market expansion is being supported by the growing gene therapy pipeline, rising demand for advanced vaccines and cancer treatments, and sustained investment in cell and gene therapy manufacturing infrastructure.

The comprehensive market report examines current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive developments, segment performance, and regional forecasts. It also incorporates the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, and geographic manufacturing realignment affecting viral vector manufacturing companies and their strategic partners.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advances in bioreactor design, cell culture platforms, downstream purification, automation, and real-time process monitoring are improving production scalability, consistency, and yield. Single-use bioreactors and continuous manufacturing technologies are gaining adoption as manufacturers seek to reduce contamination risks, shorten turnaround times, and accommodate multiple products within flexible facilities.

Chromatography, filtration, and analytical technologies are also supporting higher-quality viral vector production while helping manufacturers meet stringent safety, potency, purity, and regulatory requirements. These developments are particularly important as gene therapy programs progress from early-stage clinical research to late-stage trials and commercial production.

Demand is further strengthened by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the commercial success of gene therapies and CAR-T cell therapies. Approved products such as Luxturna and Zolgensma have demonstrated the clinical potential of viral vector-based treatments, encouraging additional research, funding, and biopharmaceutical investment. Viral vector applications in vaccine development, including platforms used during the COVID-19 pandemic, have also expanded awareness of the technology's broader commercial potential.

Partnerships among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, and contract manufacturing organizations are increasing global production capacity. These collaborations are helping address technical complexity, specialized infrastructure requirements, workforce constraints, and the need for cost-effective commercial-scale manufacturing.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report analyzes the viral vector manufacturing market by value in US dollars across the following segments:



Type: Retroviral vectors, adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, and other vector types.

Disease: Cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other diseases.

End Use: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Insights



The retroviral vectors segment is forecast to reach US$954.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.1%.

The adenoviral vectors segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the analysis period.

The U.S. viral vector manufacturing market was valued at US$569 million in 2024.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 21.3%, reaching US$107.9 million by 2030. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are expected to present additional growth opportunities through expanding research activity and biomanufacturing investment.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the impact of scientific innovation, regulatory support, manufacturing capacity, strategic collaborations, and capital investment on the global viral vector manufacturing market. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for changing regional prospects, competitive positioning, supply chain risks, and emerging commercial opportunities.

The analysis identifies scalability, production economics, quality control, and capacity availability as critical factors influencing market development. It also evaluates how automation, single-use systems, improved vector engineering, and next-generation purification technologies may support more efficient clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

The latest edition integrates global trade and economic developments into revised market forecasts through 2030. Coverage includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and the geographic realignment of manufacturing operations. Particular attention is given to trade tensions during 2025 and the continuing effects of Trump-era tariff policies.

Updated forecasts incorporate tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating long-term market performance. The report also assesses population trends, urbanization, regional investment patterns, product innovation, process improvements, and emerging technologies influencing competitive conditions.

Competitive Landscape and Featured Companies

The report includes updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning assessments, company profiles, and analysis of leading brands and specialist participants. Approximately 80 companies are featured, including:



Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Akron Biotech

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Aldevron

GenScript Biotech Corporation

DNA TwoPointO Inc. (ATUM)

Genelux Corporation

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

ID Pharma Co., Ltd.

Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva)

Algenex

BioFactura

Delphi Genetics FinVector OY

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of major market segments and geographic regions.

Evaluation of key growth drivers, restraints, technologies, and competitive strategies.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting investment decisions.

Company profiles and competitive intelligence covering major global market participants. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract manufacturers, investors, research organizations, and strategic decision-makers seeking to understand how the global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to evolve through 2030.



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