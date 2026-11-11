RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 13.4% CAGR To $19B By 2030 As Agilent, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, BGI Genomics, And 10X Genomics Accelerate

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA analysis / transcriptomics market was valued at US$8.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Growth is being supported by increasing demand for personalized medicine, continued advances in sequencing technologies, expanding genomics research, and the rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases.

The market report provides a comprehensive assessment of RNA analysis and transcriptomics industry trends, technologies, applications, competitive conditions, and regional opportunities. It also examines the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, supply chain disruptions, sourcing changes, and geographic realignment affecting market participants through 2030.

RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

RNA sequencing remains central to market expansion because of its ability to quantify transcripts across the genome and identify novel transcripts, splice variants, and non-coding RNAs. Single-cell RNA sequencing is also gaining momentum, enabling high-resolution analysis of cellular heterogeneity and dynamic biological processes. At the same time, advances in bioinformatics and computational platforms are improving data integration, analysis, and interpretation across research and clinical applications.

Personalized medicine is creating significant demand for transcriptomic technologies that support biomarker identification, therapeutic target discovery, patient stratification, and treatment selection. Improvements in sequencing accuracy, throughput, scalability, and cost efficiency are further extending RNA analysis into drug discovery, toxicogenomics, clinical diagnostics, and comparative transcriptomics.

Market growth is also benefiting from government investment in genomics, academic and pharmaceutical collaborations, and intensified research into the molecular mechanisms underlying complex diseases. These factors are accelerating the adoption of RNA analysis products, services, and software in academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and healthcare environments.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Products: Reagents and consumables, instruments, services, and software.

Technologies: Polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, microarray, and RNA interference.

Applications: Drug discovery, toxicogenomics, clinical diagnostics, and comparative transcriptomics. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

The reagents and consumables segment is forecast to reach US$9.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%. The instruments segment is expected to record an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Regionally, the United States market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% and reach US$1.6 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the strategic implications of technological innovation, shifting research priorities, evolving healthcare requirements, and global economic uncertainty. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for changes in market demand, investment patterns, supply chains, and competitive positioning.

Analysis of tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries identifies potential sourcing disruptions, cost pressures, and manufacturing realignment. Particular attention is given to 2025 trade tensions and updated perspectives on Trump-era tariffs. Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The report assesses the competitive presence and positioning of leading RNA analysis / transcriptomics companies, including updated global market share estimates for 2025. It profiles major brands and specialist participants across instruments, reagents, diagnostics, sequencing, and data analysis.

Selected companies featured among the 115 market participants include:



10x Genomics

Acobiom

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

ADS Biotec, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Analytik Jena AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

BioChain Institute, Inc.

BioMerieux SA Bioneer Corporation

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual RNA analysis / transcriptomics sales and forecasts from 2024 to 2030.

Assessment of key market drivers, restraints, technologies, applications, and revenue opportunities.

Regional analysis covering major developed and emerging markets.

Competitive profiles and market positioning of leading industry participants.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade policies, supply chain pressures, and economic risks.

Coverage of product innovation, emerging technologies, and changing competitive dynamics. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The findings are designed to support strategic planning, market entry analysis, investment decisions, product development, partnership evaluation, and competitive benchmarking across the global RNA analysis / transcriptomics market.

Key Attributes:

