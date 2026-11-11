DNA Sequencing - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A US$17.1 Billion Market By 2030 As Eppendorf, Adaptive Biotechnologies, BGI Genomics, And Annoroad Reshape Competition

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "DNA Sequencing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DNA sequencing market was valued at US$8.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$17.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by continued innovation in sequencing platforms, declining costs, expanding clinical applications, rising investment in genomics research, and increasing adoption of precision medicine.

This comprehensive DNA sequencing market report provides independent analysis of market trends, competitive conditions, growth drivers, segment performance, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on supply chains, sourcing strategies, operating costs, investment decisions, and geographic market realignment.

DNA Sequencing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advances across next-generation sequencing and third-generation sequencing technologies are improving speed, accuracy, throughput, and affordability. These developments have made whole-genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, clinical genomics, and population-scale research increasingly accessible to healthcare providers, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology organizations.

Precision medicine remains a major source of demand as genetic data becomes more deeply integrated into disease diagnosis, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and drug development. Oncology is a particularly important application, with sequencing used to identify clinically relevant mutations, assess disease progression, and support targeted treatment strategies. Additional opportunities are emerging in reproductive health, clinical investigation, HLA typing, forensics, agrigenomics, infectious disease surveillance, and consumer genomics.

Government initiatives, private-sector funding, and academic research programs are also accelerating genomics adoption. The use of rapid sequencing to identify and monitor viral variants demonstrated the strategic importance of sequencing infrastructure in global public health. Meanwhile, demand for consumer ancestry and personalized health services continues to broaden the commercial market for genomic testing.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the DNA sequencing market by product, application, end use, and geography:



Product: Consumables, instruments, and services.

Application: Oncology, reproductive health, clinical investigation, forensics and agrigenomics, HLA typing, consumer genomics, and other applications.

End Use: Academic research, clinical research, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

DNA sequencing consumables are forecast to reach US$7.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11.5%. The instruments segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period, supported by platform upgrades, laboratory automation, and rising sequencing volumes.

The U.S. DNA sequencing market was valued at US$3.5 billion in 2024. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 16% and reach US$2.5 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market development across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effects of technology innovation, healthcare investment, research funding, regulatory developments, and changing customer requirements on the global DNA sequencing industry. It also assesses how tariffs and trade negotiations involving more than 180 countries could influence the availability and cost of instruments, reagents, laboratory components, and related services.

Revised forecasts account for economic uncertainty, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes, and structural shifts in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides additional context for evaluating current market conditions and long-term growth prospects. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals helps identify emerging risks and commercial opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence and Company Coverage

The report reviews the competitive landscape, geographic presence, strategic positioning, and market participation of leading DNA sequencing companies. Updated 2025 market share estimates classify participants by competitive presence and highlight established brands, active challengers, niche providers, and other industry participants.

Selected companies featured in the report include:



Eppendorf AG

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Cofactor Genomics, Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology

ADS Biotec, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

DayTwo

Dynasty Gene

Clevergene

Ares Genetics GmbH

DDL Diagnostic Laboratory

DelphiTest GmbH

DNA Link

ARL Bio Pharma, Inc. Celgene Corporation

Key Report Benefits



Annual DNA sequencing market data and forecasts in US$ million from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Detailed assessment of major product, application, end-use, and geographic segments.

Analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, supply chain turbulence, and sourcing disruption.

Evaluation of emerging sequencing technologies and product and process innovation.

Competitive intelligence, market share estimates, and profiles of selected industry participants.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic business decisions. Complimentary updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The analysis addresses how the global DNA sequencing market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments and regions offer the strongest growth potential, how competitive shares may change, and which economic, technological, regulatory, and trade-related factors will shape future demand.

Key Attributes:

