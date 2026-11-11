ALIRT Research Releases New Report On Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges And Recent Market Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALIRT Insurance Research's newest report highlights the continued expansion of Reciprocal Insurance Exchanges (RIEs) across the U.S. property and casualty insurance market, driven in part by availability and affordability challenges in catastrophe-exposed property markets.

The report estimates that 84 active“pure” reciprocal insurance exchanges operated in the United States at year-end 2025, collectively writing approximately $55 billion in direct premiums, representing nearly 5% of the total U.S. property and casualty insurance market. While the sector remains dominated by a handful of long-established insurers, ALIRT notes a significant increase in newly formed exchanges targeting underserved property insurance markets.

According to the report, 44 new reciprocal exchanges were formed between 2017 and 2026, with 15 established during 2025 and the first nine months of 2026 alone. Most of these recent entrants focus on homeowners insurance products in the Gulf Coast states, including Florida, Texas, and Louisiana, where persistent catastrophe losses, reinsurance pressures, and market dislocations have created opportunities for alternative insurance structures.

ALIRT's analysis also finds that financial performance varies widely across the reciprocal market. While most exchanges maintain adequate capitalization, several carriers have recently experienced financial stress. Additionally, the report notes that many newer reciprocal exchanges have relied heavily on surplus note financing and policyholder surplus contributions to support growth.

Despite the challenges, ALIRT believes reciprocal exchanges will continue to play an increasingly important role in addressing insurance capacity shortages in catastrophe-prone regions. The report points to improving regulatory environments in states such as Florida and Louisiana, as well as moderating reinsurance market conditions, as factors supporting continued growth in the sector.

ALIRT also notes that new reciprocals have been formed to focus on non-property related coverages such as personal auto and commercial liability lines, highlighting the increasing popularity of this operating model.

While many established reciprocal insurers have demonstrated conservative management and strong capitalization, the long-term success of newer entrants will depend on their ability to manage catastrophe exposure, maintain underwriting discipline, and navigate evolving reinsurance market conditions.

About ALIRT Research

ALIRT Insurance Research is an independent insurance industry financial analysis firm that provides research and monitoring services to institutional clients responsible for evaluating insurance company financial strength. The firm specializes in identifying trends and risks affecting insurance companies across the life and annuity, property & casualty, and health insurance industries.

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