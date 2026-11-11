Carrier Screening - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Secure Your Share Of A $7.6 Billion Market By 2032 Features Competitive Intelligence On Illumina, Natera, BGI Genomics, And Myriad Genetics

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carrier Screening - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier screening market was valued at US$2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Market expansion is being supported by rapid progress in genetic testing, wider adoption of preconception and prenatal screening, growing awareness of inherited disorders, and increasing demand for personalized and preventive healthcare.

Carrier Screening Becomes Central to Reproductive Healthcare

Carrier screening is increasingly integrated into reproductive planning, helping identify genetic variants associated with inherited conditions such as cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and Gaucher disease. The resulting genetic insights support counseling, assisted reproductive technologies, in vitro fertilization with genetic testing, and other clinical strategies intended to reduce the risk of transmitting serious disorders.

Healthcare providers are also moving beyond screening based solely on ethnicity or family history. Universal carrier screening is gaining momentum as clinicians seek to identify at-risk individuals who may not meet traditional risk criteria. This transition is broadening the addressable market while positioning carrier screening as an important component of routine reproductive health services.

Technology Advances Expand Testing Capabilities

Next-generation sequencing is transforming the carrier screening market by enabling simultaneous analysis of multiple genes. Expanded carrier screening panels can now assess hundreds of inherited conditions in a single workflow, improving testing breadth while reducing turnaround times and per-gene costs.

Bioinformatics and artificial intelligence are further strengthening data analysis, variant interpretation, laboratory efficiency, and reporting accuracy. At-home sample collection and digital testing platforms are also improving access, particularly for individuals who face geographic or logistical barriers to clinical services. Telemedicine and online portals complement these developments by connecting patients with genetic counselors and healthcare professionals remotely.

Key Carrier Screening Market Trends and Growth Drivers



Rising adoption of expanded carrier screening panels covering a broader range of genetic conditions.

Increasing integration of genetic testing into preconception, prenatal, and fertility care.

Growing clinical support for universal carrier screening across diverse populations.

Lower testing costs and faster turnaround times enabled by next-generation sequencing.

Wider availability of at-home collection kits, telehealth services, and digital counseling tools.

Greater awareness of genetic health and inherited disease risk among prospective parents.

Improving reimbursement policies and insurance coverage in selected healthcare markets. Continued growth of personalized medicine and preventive healthcare models.

Genetic counseling remains increasingly important as screening panels become more comprehensive and results more complex. Counselors help patients and clinicians interpret findings, assess reproductive implications, and evaluate appropriate next steps. Demand for scalable counseling services is therefore expected to rise alongside testing volumes.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the carrier screening market by test type, disease type, and geographic region. Test types include molecular screening tests and biochemical screening tests. Disease coverage includes genetic disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, Gaucher disease, Tay-Sachs disease, sickle cell disease, and other inherited conditions.

The molecular screening test segment is forecast to reach US$5.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 19.5%. The biochemical screening test segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the analysis period.

Regionally, the U.S. carrier screening market was valued at US$656.9 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% and reach US$1.7 billion by 2032. The analysis also evaluates market developments in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global carrier screening market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines market size, growth opportunities, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional performance, and the factors influencing future demand.



Detailed analysis of major carrier screening market segments and geographic regions.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and the presence of leading companies across key markets.

Evaluation of emerging technologies, market drivers, restraints, and adoption trends.

Actionable intelligence designed to support strategic planning and revenue opportunity assessment. Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates covering relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global carrier screening market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments may record the strongest growth, how regional market positions could change, and which companies are influencing the competitive environment.

Companies Featured in the Carrier Screening Market Report



23andMe Research Institute

Abbott Laboratories

AutoGenomics, Inc.

BGI Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

MedGenome Labs Ltd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-Led Perspective: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise, healthcare, and academia to add context beyond conventional published research.

Early Market Signals: The report tracks shifts emerging from expert discussions, company activity, clinical adoption, and market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated Intelligence Base: Findings draw on conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

Strategic Market Direction: The report connects technology, clinical, regulatory, and competitive signals to identify where the carrier screening market is moving and which developments are likely to have the greatest strategic impact.

Company Intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level analysis to examine organizations participating in and shaping the global competitive landscape. Relevant Market Share Analysis: Competitive structures are evaluated across major regions where market share analysis provides meaningful insight, with the depth of coverage tailored to local market dynamics.

As genetic technologies become more scalable and carrier screening gains a larger role in reproductive medicine, the market is positioned for sustained expansion. Continued innovation in sequencing, artificial intelligence, digital health, counseling delivery, and personalized care is expected to improve access and support broader global adoption through 2032.

Key Attributes

