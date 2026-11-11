Ellwood Announces Major Strategic Investment In Advanced Forging Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 30,000-Ton Closed-Die Forging Press Will Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellwood, a leading American- and family-owned manufacturer of specialty metals, forgings, and engineered and finished components, today announced a major strategic investment in its closed-die forging operations. Central to this initiative is the installation of a new 30,000-ton hydraulic closed-die forging press, complemented by significant investments in advanced manufacturing equipment, infrastructure, and supporting technologies.

This investment represents a substantial commitment to the future of American forging, positioning Ellwood to manufacture increasingly complex, high-performance components while strengthening its capabilities to serve the growing demands of advanced industries.

Investing in the Future of American Forging

For more than 115 years, Ellwood has built its reputation on metallurgical and engineering know-how, proactive partnership, support for its customers throughout its vertically integrated supply chain, and providing results the right way for the world's most demanding applications.

The addition of the 30,000-ton forging press represents a significant advancement in the company's manufacturing capabilities. Combined with state-of-the-art supporting equipment and processes, this investment will broaden Ellwood's ability to produce larger and more sophisticated forged components, while also enhancing manufacturing precision and production efficiency.

“This investment represents an important milestone in the evolution of our closed-die forging business,” said Richard Allender, President of Ellwood Closed Die Group.“We are proud to bring this advanced forging technology to Ellwood Texas Forge Houston, as a culmination of our reinvention of this business over the past ten years from oil & gas products to a more diversified product portfolio of the world's most technically challenging products.” Allender continued,“Our objective is not simply to expand our capabilities, but to give our world-class team the tools to establish a new standard for technological excellence, manufacturing performance, and long-term competitiveness.”

"The investment reinforces Ellwood's longstanding philosophy of reinvesting in its manufacturing businesses, its people, and the technologies necessary to maintain a competitive domestic supply chain," said Ben Huffman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ellwood.“Ellwood is making a 50-year investment in the future of American manufacturing and committing to our customers who depend on us to reliably produce some of the most critical components in the world.” Huffman continued, stating that the 30,000-ton press investment, combined with Ellwood's recently announced 5,000-ton open-die forging press upgrade to 7,300-tons,“demonstrates our steadfast belief in the ability of the US industrial base to support today's growing mission-critical product needs.”

With this commitment, Ellwood has positioned itself as a next-generation industry leader in forging technology.

About Ellwood

Family- and American-owned since 1910, Ellwood delivers specialty metals, forgings, engineered and finished components, service and distribution for mission-critical applications. Our metallurgical mastery, proactive partnership, and support at every stage provide our customers with the products, partnership, and confidence to advance their business.

We begin by understanding our customers' mission-then deliver the metallurgical and engineering know-how to meet it. Across 25 North American locations, our more than 2,000 team members work with rigor and responsibility to deliver results the right way. Ellwood. Metal with a mission.

Learn more at ellwoodgroup.com.

Contacts:

Richard Allender, President, Ellwood Closed Die Group. ..., (281) 975-0342

Dylann Yarrington, Communications Specialist, Ellwood ..., (281) 975-0342