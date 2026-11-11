Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 11.8% CAGR To Secure $25.4B By 2030 As Novartis, Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb And Roche Compete

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) market was valued at US$13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market report delivers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and forecasts. It also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on ATMP manufacturing, sourcing, supply chains and commercialization.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rapid advances in biotechnology, genetic engineering and regenerative medicine continue to strengthen the global ATMP development pipeline. Technologies including CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, advanced tissue scaffolding and scalable bioprocessing platforms are supporting the development of increasingly targeted therapies for cancer, genetic disorders and degenerative diseases.

Growth is reinforced by an expanding number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals from agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency. Partnerships among academic institutions, biotechnology companies and global pharmaceutical manufacturers are accelerating research, clinical development and commercialization. At the same time, advances in manufacturing automation, process standardization and production capacity are improving the commercial viability of advanced therapies.

Key market drivers include the rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, increased investment in research and development, favorable regulatory pathways for breakthrough therapies and stronger awareness among patients and healthcare professionals. Continued investment in specialized manufacturing, cold-chain logistics and treatment infrastructure is also expected to improve access and support long-term market expansion.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Product types: Tissue-engineered products, cell therapy, gene therapy and CAR-T therapy.

Geographic coverage: Global market, United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Tissue-engineered products: The segment is forecast to reach US$10.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Cell therapy: The segment is projected to record an 11.1% CAGR during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. ATMP market was valued at US$5.6 billion in 2024. China: The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching US$1.1 billion by 2030.

The report also evaluates growth patterns and commercial prospects across Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of scientific innovation, regulatory policy, manufacturing capacity and international trade conditions shaping the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market. Expert commentary from economists, trade analysts and domain specialists provides context for evolving competitive positions, regional investment patterns and emerging revenue opportunities.

Analysis covers tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, including potential sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization, supported by historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023.

Strategic Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual ATMP sales and market forecasts in US$ millions from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of market trends, growth catalysts, constraints and commercialization opportunities.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging advanced therapy markets.

Competitive intelligence, including updated 2025 market share estimates and the positioning of major participants.

Evaluation of product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies and industry investment priorities.

Actionable insights supporting market entry, portfolio planning, partnership development and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing ongoing access to significant market developments.

Key Companies Covered

The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market report profiles approximately 190 companies. Featured participants include Bluebird Bio Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Organogenesis Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., UniQure N.V. and Vericel Corporation.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market evolve through 2030?

Which trends, drivers and constraints will have the greatest influence on market growth?

Which ATMP segments and geographic markets offer the strongest expansion potential?

How could regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period?

How are tariffs, trade negotiations and economic uncertainty affecting supply chains and investment decisions? Which companies are leading the market, and how are their competitive prospects developing?

By combining market forecasts, regional intelligence, technology analysis, company profiles and trade-impact assessment, the report provides decision-makers with a detailed view of the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products market and its commercial outlook through 2030.

Key Attributes:

