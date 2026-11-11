Revenue Cycle Management Market To Worth USD 132.06 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 12.4% Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global revenue cycle management market will grow from USD 73.61 billion in 2026 to USD 132.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing healthcare administrative costs, rising claim denial rates, growing adoption of value-based reimbursement models, and the need to improve financial performance across healthcare organizations. Increasing adoption of AI-enabled revenue cycle management platforms, cloud-based solutions, automation, and outsourcing services is further supporting market expansion as providers seek to streamline billing processes, accelerate reimbursements, and strengthen revenue collection.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 73.61 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 132.06 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 12.4% (2026–2031)

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Largest end-user segment: Healthcare providers

Largest enterprise segment: Large health systems

Largest solution segment: Integrated RCM platforms

Fastest-growing technology segment: AI RCM solutions

Fastest-growing delivery mode: Cloud-based RCM solutions Key players: Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Solventum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), and R1 RCM Inc. (US)

Why This Market Matters

Healthcare providers are increasingly facing financial pressures due to rising administrative expenses, complex payer requirements, and growing claim denial rates. According to the American Hospital Association's 2026 Cost of Caring Report, US hospitals spent nearly USD 43 billion in 2025 pursuing payments owed by insurers. Additionally, according to Experian Health's State of Claims 2025 survey, 41% of providers reported that more than 10% of their claims were denied. These challenges are encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt advanced revenue cycle management solutions to improve claims accuracy, reduce administrative workloads, accelerate payment cycles, and strengthen financial sustainability. Growing regulatory requirements, increasing adoption of value-based care, and advancements in AI-enabled financial workflows are further driving market demand.

Market Overview

The revenue cycle management market is witnessing significant growth as healthcare organizations increasingly invest in integrated platforms, automation technologies, and outsourced financial management services. RCM solutions support patient access, eligibility verification, medical coding, claims submission, payment posting, denial management, and accounts receivable operations. The ecosystem comprises healthcare providers, payers, pharmacies, clearinghouses, and technology vendors operating through shared data infrastructure. Increasing interoperability requirements and the adoption of AI and machine learning are transforming traditional revenue cycle operations. Additionally, growing investments in cloud-based platforms and predictive analytics are enabling healthcare organizations to improve financial visibility, optimize reimbursement processes, and enhance operational efficiency.

Analyst Perspective

The revenue cycle management industry is transitioning from conventional billing and claims administration toward intelligent, integrated, and AI-driven financial management ecosystems. AI-powered coding platforms, predictive denial management, automated claims processing, and advanced analytics are enabling healthcare providers to improve reimbursement accuracy and reduce revenue leakage. Increasing adoption of cloud-native RCM platforms and outsourcing partnerships is also helping organizations address staffing shortages and operational complexity. Companies integrating AI, interoperability, predictive intelligence, and automation into their RCM portfolios are expected to strengthen their competitive positions during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

By technology maturity, the AI RCM solutions segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Autonomous coding platforms are increasingly transitioning from pilot projects to enterprise-wide deployments. Fathom's autonomous coding platform has achieved automation rates exceeding 90% across multiple specialties, while CodaMetrix has expanded its AI coding platform across more than 200 hospitals and 50,000 providers. Increasing investments in AI-native coding, denial prevention, and reimbursement platforms are further accelerating adoption across healthcare organizations.

By enterprise size, large health systems accounted for the largest share of the revenue cycle management market in 2025. These organizations benefit from greater financial resources, dedicated IT teams, and the ability to negotiate favorable multi-year vendor contracts. HCA Healthcare directed approximately USD 5.0 billion in capital expenditure toward hospital capacity, clinical technology, and a new electronic medical record platform in FY2025. Similarly, CommonSpirit Health reported deploying more than 200 AI tools across its ministry under a dedicated governance framework in fiscal 2025. Their ability to absorb the costs and complexity of sophisticated RCM platforms supports higher adoption among large healthcare enterprises.

By solution type, integrated RCM platforms accounted for the largest market share as healthcare providers increasingly seek to consolidate fragmented billing and financial management systems. According to FinThrive's 2026 Transformative Trends Report, more than 70% of provider organizations expect to reduce their reliance on third-party revenue cycle vendors, while nearly 60% plan to consolidate RCM vendors within three years. Integrated platforms combine eligibility verification, medical coding, claims submission, and payment posting to eliminate data silos, reduce vendor management complexity, and provide real-time financial visibility.

By offering, outsourcing accounted for a substantial share of the revenue cycle management market as healthcare organizations increasingly rely on specialized service providers to address staffing shortages and operational inefficiencies. According to Prolink's 2026 workforce research, two out of three health systems reported unfilled revenue cycle positions. Additionally, research by Access Healthcare highlighted that agents typically spend less than four hours on productive tasks during an eight-hour shift. These challenges are encouraging healthcare providers to outsource billing, coding, and denial management activities to specialized vendors that combine trained professionals with technology-enabled workflows.

By delivery mode, cloud-based RCM solutions are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are increasingly moving away from on-premises infrastructure toward scalable cloud-based platforms that support growing claims volumes and centralized system updates. Oracle Health's cloud-native RevElate patient accounting platform automates routine data movement from clinical documentation to billing, allowing staff to focus on exceptions rather than manual entry. CareCloud reported having more than 40,000 providers on its cloud platform in Q1 2026, reflecting increasing adoption among small and mid-sized healthcare practices.

By end user, healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the revenue cycle management market. This segment includes hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory care centers, and specialty clinics that directly deliver patient care services. These organizations face increasing pressure to optimize revenue collection amid declining reimbursements, rising patient financial responsibility, and complex payer requirements. Healthcare providers invest in RCM solutions to streamline administrative workflows, reduce claim denials, accelerate payment cycles, and improve cash flow management. Increasing operational costs and staffing challenges further strengthen the need for efficient revenue cycle operations.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising adoption of digital healthcare technologies across emerging economies. In India, the government's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has issued more than 90 crore digital health IDs and established the National Health Claims Exchange to standardize insurance claims processing. Australia's government has also committed AUD 745.1 million over four years, starting in 2026–27, to expand My Health Record and national digital health infrastructure. Additionally, the Philippines is emerging as a major healthcare BPO delivery hub, supported by its growing workforce of more than 200,000 certified clinical professionals. Increasing outsourcing of billing, coding, and claims operations is further strengthening the region's position as both a growing RCM adoption market and a global service delivery destination.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of AI-powered autonomous medical coding and claims processing

Growing demand for integrated revenue cycle management platforms

Rising preference for cloud-based RCM solutions

Expansion of outsourcing services to address healthcare staffing shortages Increasing use of predictive analytics for denial management and payment integrity

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the revenue cycle management market is led by established healthcare technology and service providers, including Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Solventum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), R1 RCM Inc. (US), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (Ireland), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Veradigm LLC (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Cognizant (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), The SSI Group, LLC (US), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), GeBBS (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), IKS Health (India), CareCloud, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), Greenway Health, LLC (US), FinThrive (US), Plutus Health (US), Omega Healthcare Management Services (India), and Vee Healthtek, Inc. (US). These companies focus on integrated RCM platforms, claims administration, medical coding, patient financial engagement, denial management, payment integrity, cloud-based financial workflows, and AI-enabled automation.

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