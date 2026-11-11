Anti-Aging Market To Reach USD 135 Billion By 2032 As Demand For Aesthetic Treatments And Age-Related Skincare Accelerates, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The anti-aging market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.74% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging market is projected to grow from USD 91.09 billion in 2026 to USD 97.46 billion in 2027 and reach USD 135 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period (2027–2032). An expanding older population, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, and growing consumer interest in specialized skincare products are supporting market growth. Advances in aesthetic devices, personalized skincare recommendations, and product formulations are also creating opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.

The market is evolving as consumers increasingly seek solutions that address visible signs of aging through both topical products and professional treatments. Demand for anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, injectables, and skin-tightening procedures supports activity across consumer skincare and aesthetic healthcare. At the same time, the growing participation of men in skincare and the expansion of online beauty retail are broadening the customer base. However, product safety requirements, concerns about treatment outcomes, and regulatory compliance continue to influence purchasing decisions and market entry.

Anti-Aging Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the anti-aging market, representing 36.71% of revenue in 2026. Established skincare brands, high consumer spending on personal care, access to aesthetic procedures, and the presence of major manufacturers support the region's leading position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during 2027–2032. Rising consumer spending on beauty and personal care, growing awareness of skincare routines, and increasing adoption of aesthetic treatments are supporting regional expansion. The presence of established beauty markets and continued product innovation across countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea further strengthen the region's growth outlook.

“The anti-aging market is expanding as consumers increasingly combine everyday skincare with professional aesthetic treatments. Demand for differentiated formulations, minimally invasive procedures, and personalized product recommendations is creating opportunities across the industry, while safety expectations and regulatory requirements remain important considerations,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Anti-Aging Market Trends & Forecast

Aging Demographics Expand the Consumer Base for Age-Care Products

The growing global population of older adults is increasing the potential customer base for products and treatments addressing age-related appearance concerns. Consumers are seeking solutions that support skin firmness, reduce visible wrinkles, and address changes in skin texture. This demographic shift is encouraging manufacturers to expand their age-care portfolios and develop products for different stages of skin aging. The trend is also supporting demand for professional skin-tightening procedures and related aesthetic devices.

Minimally Invasive Procedures Strengthen Demand for Aesthetic Technologies

Growing interest in minimally invasive aesthetic treatments is supporting demand for dermal fillers, injectables, radio-frequency systems, and laser-based devices. Consumers are increasingly considering procedures that offer targeted cosmetic improvements without the recovery requirements associated with more invasive interventions. This is encouraging clinics and healthcare providers to expand their treatment offerings and evaluate new device technologies. Manufacturers are responding through product development and investments in equipment designed for different aesthetic applications.

Digital Personalization and Male Grooming Broaden Market Participation

Digital skin-analysis tools and personalized product recommendations are changing how consumers select anti-aging products. AI-enabled skincare platforms can connect individual skin concerns with relevant formulations, helping brands improve product discovery and consumer engagement. At the same time, growing male participation in skincare is creating opportunities for products designed around specific age-related concerns. These developments are broadening the target audience beyond traditional consumer groups and encouraging brands to diversify their product ranges.

Anti-Aging Market Segmentation Overview

The anti-aging market is segmented by product type, device type, application, distribution channel, end user, and geography.

By Product Type

Anti-Wrinkle Products



Dermal Fillers and Injectables

Other Anti-Aging Products

By Device Type

Radio-Frequency Devices

Laser and Light-Based Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Other Devices

By Application

Anti-Wrinkle Treatment

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drugstores

E-commerce

Other Distribution Channels

By End User

Hospitals and Surgery Centers



Dermatology and Aesthetic Clinics

At-Home Users

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Anti-wrinkle products accounted for the largest product-type share, representing 29.84% of the market in 2026, while dermal fillers and injectables are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.55% during 2027–2032.

For further information on other segments, read here -

Anti-Aging Market Competitive Outlook

The anti-aging market has a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with major skincare and personal-care companies competing alongside specialized aesthetic-device and treatment providers. Competition is shaped by brand recognition, product innovation, distribution reach, formulation capabilities, and the ability to address changing consumer preferences. Established companies are strengthening their portfolios through product launches, research collaborations, and investments in premium skincare offerings.

Market participants are also focusing on personalized skincare, advanced formulations, and technologies used in professional aesthetic treatments. The expansion of e-commerce is creating additional opportunities for brands to reach consumers directly, while the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is supporting innovation among device manufacturers. Companies that combine product differentiation with reliable distribution and regulatory compliance are positioned to strengthen their presence in the market.

Anti-Aging Industry Leaders

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oréal SA

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

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