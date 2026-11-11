Hankook & Company Group Spotlights Integrated Mobility Technologies At AAPEX 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Joint exhibition brings together Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems, and Hankook Tire & Technology for the second consecutive year

Battery, thermal management and tire innovations highlight the Group's capabilities and growing North American presence Companies strengthen industry relationships and explore new opportunities in the nearly $600 billion U.S. automotive aftermarket

Hankook & Company Group (“the Group”) showcased its automotive technology portfolio at the 2026 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), held Nov. 3–5 in Las Vegas. Returning for its second consecutive joint exhibition, Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems, and Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) highlighted complementary technologies spanning vehicle power, thermal management and electric vehicle performance.

The Group's exhibition at The Venetian Expo showcased a vehicle mockup featuring batteries, thermal management systems and tires, illustrating how the three companies' technologies complement one another across modern vehicle applications. The joint exhibition also provided opportunities to engage customers and industry partners and explore new business opportunities within the automotive aftermarket.









Hankook & Company's Energy Solution (ES) business showcased its automotive battery portfolio, led by its Electrified AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) concept battery alongside EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) and MF (Maintenance Free) products. Supported by its U.S. sales operations and manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, the business continues to strengthen its North American presence while advancing battery technologies for increasingly electrified vehicles.

Hanon Systems highlighted its thermal management expertise with a range of aftermarket products, including compressors, radiators, cooling modules and electronic water pumps. The company also exhibited a production version of its Highly Integrated Cooling Entity (HICE) module for the first time, demonstrating its ability to combine key thermal management components into a single, space-efficient unit. First applied to the BMW iX3, the module was named a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Awards. Building on its established original equipment expertise, Hanon Systems is expanding its aftermarket offerings and customer relationships across North America.

Hankook Tire featured its iON evo SUV electric vehicle tire alongside the i-Flex and Concept S airless concept tires, highlighting innovations for electric vehicle performance and future mobility applications. Hankook Tire also participated in the SEMA Show in Las Vegas during the same week, further strengthening engagement with customers, dealers and enthusiasts across the North American automotive aftermarket.

The joint exhibition comes as the U.S. automotive aftermarket continues to expand. According to the Auto Care Association, the total market is projected to grow 5.4% to $599.7 billion in 2026, supported by an aging vehicle fleet and increasing demand for maintenance, replacement parts and advanced vehicle technologies.

About Hankook & Company Group

Founded in 1941, Hankook & Company Group is a global technology group with a diversified business portfolio spanning tires, automotive batteries, thermal management solutions, precision manufacturing and IT services. Its businesses include Hankook & Company, Hankook Tire & Technology and Hanon Systems, bringing together specialized expertise across key areas of the automotive and mobility industries. Through continued investment in advanced technologies, innovation and collaboration, the Group is focused on strengthening its global competitiveness and delivering long-term value to customers and partners worldwide.

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Contact

Taylor Vincent

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

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