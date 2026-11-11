Decent Holding Outlines Plans To Expand Suncare's Health And Wellness Product Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suncare has identified approximately 38 products for evaluation and expects to pilot an initial group at selected senior-care centers.

YANTAI, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a provider of environmental services and community-based senior health and elderly care solutions in China, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Suncare"), is preparing a phased expansion of its health, wellness, nutrition and daily-living product offerings for older adults.

The initiative marks a further step in Suncare's transition from a community-based health service network incorporating AI-enabled technologies and intelligent healthcare devices into a broader, senior-focused consumer health and wellness platform. Building on its existing community service infrastructure, Suncare intends to roll-out additional product categories tailored to the everyday health, nutritional and lifestyle needs of older adults, while generating new opportunities for product sales, customer engagement and repeat purchases.

Expanding Beyond Intelligent Healthcare Devices

The planned expansion complements Decent's previously disclosed initiatives involving intelligent health management robots, AI-assisted monitoring, internet hospital connectivity and community-based senior health services.

The products identified for evaluation include nutrition products, everyday wellness and lifestyle products for older adults, and traditional wellness and specialty foods.

The Company plans to evaluate additional categories, including senior-friendly household products and home-care accessories, as it develops its sourcing and distribution capabilities.

Planning a Phased Product Rollout

Suncare is developing a phased retail rollout that includes product selection, supplier coordination, community-based demonstrations, retail distribution and customer follow-up.

Suncare expects to pilot approximately 10 of the identified products at selected centers, subject to supplier readiness and applicable regulatory requirements. Suncare plans to evaluate additional products for rollout based on customer demand, pilot performance, supply-chain readiness and regulatory compliance.

Suncare also intends to develop product bundles and programs to support customer engagement and repeat purchases.

Distribution Through the Community Network

As previously disclosed, Decent's senior-care network comprised approximately 700 operation centers as of September 30, 2026, providing an established base for rolling out new products and services without relying solely on additional standalone retail locations.

Under the proposed model, participating centers are expected to support product demonstrations, customer education, order processing and after-sales support. Suncare also plans to use digital channels to help customers find products and place repeat orders.

Product availability and center participation are expected to vary by location as the rollout progresses.

Commercial Outlook

The expanded product initiative is intended to supplement Decent's existing senior-care business and diversify its revenue sources through potential product sales, including replenishment purchases.

The Company believes that integrating technology-powered services with everyday consumer products can increase customer engagement frequency and generate further monetization opportunities across the established network. Unlike certain intelligent healthcare devices, which carry longer purchasing cycles, selected nutritional and everyday wellness products may drive more frequent purchases.

Advancing Suncare's Long-Term Commercial Strategy

Decent will continue to explore ways to integrate AI-enabled health management, intelligent devices, consumer wellness products and community-based services into a cohesive senior-care ecosystem.

The Company believes that the combination of its technology infrastructure, physical service locations, diversified product offerings and customer relationships is expected to support the development of a broader commercial platform serving China's aging population.

The pace and scale of the planned rollout will depend on supplier arrangements, product qualifications, customer demand, operational readiness and other market conditions. The Company has not formulated a definitive revenue forecast for the new product categories.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management through its operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., in which it holds a 99% equity interest, the Company also operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among other things, the Company's plans regarding product portfolio expansion, commercialization, supplier arrangements, community distribution, customer engagement, potential recurring revenue and future business development.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including uncertainties relating to product availability, regulatory approvals and compliance, supplier performance, consumer demand, distribution execution, market conditions and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that the proposed product rollout will be completed on the anticipated timeline, that all identified products will be commercially introduced, or that the initiative will generate material additional revenue.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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