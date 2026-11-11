ITV Studios' Zoo 55 Selects Pixability As Its Youtube Premium Inventory Partner For North American Advertisers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership gives Pixability clients guaranteed exclusive access to premium YouTube inventory across ITV Studio's leading entertainment, news and documentary programming

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading YouTube technology and data platform, today announced a new partnership with Zoo 55, part of ITV Studios, the major international media and entertainment company behind shows like The Voice, Love Island and Hell's Kitchen, to provide advertisers in the United States and Canada with access to premium reserved advertising inventory across its extensive portfolio of YouTube channels. The agreement marks the first time Zoo 55 has selected a third-party partner to represent its reserved YouTube inventory in these markets.

Through the partnership, Pixability will work together with Zoo 55 and Studio 55 (ITV Studios' Global Brand Partnership business) to enable advertisers to secure guaranteed placements alongside some of ITV Studios' most recognizable programming. The offering expands the media options available to Pixability clients, combining the company's YouTube advertising capabilities with direct access to premium, professionally produced content from the established global media company.

As YouTube continues to attract growing advertising investment, marketers are looking for more ways to balance audience targeting, contextual relevance and premium content within their media strategies. The partnership gives Pixability clients the ability to incorporate reserved inventory into their broader YouTube campaigns, complementing the company's existing solutions for identifying, targeting and activating advertising across relevant YouTube channels.

“Advertisers increasingly recognize that YouTube offers a wide range of opportunities, from reaching highly targeted audiences across creators to aligning their brands with some of the world's most recognized entertainment programming,” said David George, CEO of Pixability*.“Our partnership with Zoo 55 gives clients another powerful way to invest in YouTube, combining guaranteed access to premium programming with the holistic approach to YouTube advertising that Pixability brings to every campaign.”

Pixability will offer Zoo 55's inventory through curated packages designed to support different advertising objectives across different content categories including:



Entertainment: Popular entertainment franchises, reality programming and celebrity-driven content, including The Graham Norton Show & Love Island

Factual and Documentary: Factual programming and documentaries spanning history, nature, crime and human interest stories Run of Network: Broad access to Zoo 55's YouTube portfolio, enabling advertisers to reach audiences across multiple programming genres.



Advertisers will also have opportunities to secure dedicated takeovers around select Zoo 55 channel & show brands, enabling them to build campaigns aligned with specific programming and audiences. Zoo 55's channel portfolio is particularly popular in the US and Canada and this partnership unlocks access to channels that have already driven over 1.5B views in North America in 2026.

“Our partnership with Pixability gives advertisers in North America a new way to incorporate ITV Studios' premium brands & programming into both their YouTube and overall media strategies,” said Graham Haigh, COO Zoo 55.“By combining guaranteed access to Zoo 55's inventory with Pixability's technology, data and deep YouTube expertise, advertisers can more strategically reach and target our overall portfolio of premium IP and associated audiences.”

The partnership further expands Pixability's offerings for advertisers seeking a comprehensive approach to YouTube media investment, bringing together AI-powered advertising technology, creator and content intelligence, and guaranteed premium inventory within a broader YouTube strategy.

* No relation to David George, CEO of ITV America

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company empowering the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their advertising, organic and creator strategies on YouTube. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression more meaningful by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable channels and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Publicis, Omnicom Media, Dentsu, and WPP Media, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce, Lego and CVS. Pixability is one of four companies globally that are part of Google's YouTube Activation Partners program. For more information about Pixability, please visit .

About Zoo 55 and Studio 55

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. It is home to 60 production labels, spanning 13 countries including the UK, U.S., Australia, France, Germany, the Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands.

Zoo 55, a new label dedicated to expanding its digital and gaming activity, was launched in 2025. It manages 200+ owned and operated channels in the social space delivering 47bn views in 2025, as well as 20 FAST channel brands and 28 unique channels distributed in 43 countries and 318 live streams globally.

In 2026, ITV Studios launched Studio 55, a global brand and licensing partnerships studio designed to offer brands, marketing agencies and content creators unprecedented access to ITV Studios' world-class portfolio of IP. Its focus spans bigger licensing deals and digital first formats targeted to deepen fan loyalty and build on how audiences interact with TV brands.

Media Contact

Silicon Alley Media for Pixability

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