Wetouch Technology Introduces Wetouch Wecare, Its Planned AI-Enabled Senior Care Saas Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WeTouch Plans a Phased Rollout Through a Cooperation Network with Access to Nearly 2,000 Communities and Approximately 700,000 Paid Members; In Light of Its Current Market Valuation, WeTouch Is Actively Evaluating Near-Term Actions to Enhance Long-Term Shareholder Value

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the“Company”), a provider of advanced touch display solutions and intelligent human-machine interface technologies, today introduced WeTouch WeCare, its planned AI-enabled software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform for home- and community-based senior care.

Building on its previously announced strategic cooperation with Ruilan International, WeTouch plans to develop and operate WeTouch WeCare to connect senior care providers, community operators and participating members. The platform is designed to help communities coordinate senior care services, manage member accounts and integrate compatible smart devices.

“We believe WeTouch WeCare can become a new revenue driver for WeTouch by building on our touch display and intelligent hardware business and creating opportunities for recurring software and service revenue,” said Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch.“We are confident in the platform's long-term growth potential. As we roll it out in phases and work with more community operators and senior care providers, we believe the platform has the potential to serve a growing number of participating communities and members over time.”

Mr. Lian added,“Our core business fundamentals remain solid, and we continue to make progress in our operations and new business initiatives. We believe our current market valuation does not fully reflect the Company's long-term potential. We remain focused on strengthening our business and evaluating appropriate initiatives to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

WeTouch WeCare Platform Development

WeTouch plans to lead platform development, technology integration and commercial operations, working with software developers, hardware manufacturers and senior care providers. The planned platform is expected to include:



Community Management Tools: To help operators coordinate senior care services and manage day-to-day operations.

Digital Membership Management: To support authorized member registration, account management and service enrollment.

Intelligent Hardware Integration: To connect compatible smart home devices, health monitoring equipment, wearables and touch-enabled terminals.

AI-Assisted Service Coordination: To support scheduling, operational analytics and alerts. Software and Digital Services: To support subscriptions, equipment management and software upgrades, creating opportunities for recurring revenue.

Phased Rollout Through Ruilan International's Cooperation Network

As previously disclosed, according to preliminary information provided by Ruilan International, its broader cooperation network is estimated to include approximately 700,000 paid members and access to nearly 2,000 communities across China. These figures remain subject to verification and may include resources operated by third-party partners.

WeTouch intends to work with Ruilan International to identify communities and service locations for initial deployment.

The initial rollout is expected to focus on working with selected community operators to introduce the platform, connect compatible devices and enroll members who choose to participate.

These figures represent the broader cooperation network and do not constitute existing WeTouch WeCare customers, registered platform users or committed participants. Actual platform reach will depend on participation by individual community operators and members.

WeTouch intends to operate WeTouch WeCare under its own commercial direction and pursue additional deployment opportunities with community operators, senior care organizations and other service partners as the platform develops.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications. Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is committed to expanding its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to pursue robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“target,”“going forward,”“outlook,”“objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and beyond WeTouch's control, which may cause WeTouch's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in WeTouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at . Additional risks include uncertainties regarding the actual participation of community operators and members, the availability and reliability of third-party cooperation resources, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the WeTouch WeCare platform. WeTouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

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