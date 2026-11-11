Divi Little Bay Beach Resort Hosts Wingo's“Destino Oculto 3” Travelers On St. Maarten

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The resort was home base for more than 350 Colombian travelers on the airline's sold-out surprise trip, Oct. 22–25

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort hosted more than 350 Colombian travelers and a 30-person support team for“Destino Oculto 3,” the surprise vacation created by Colombian airline Wingo and Corona, from Oct. 22 to 25. The resort was the group's home base for the four-day trip.

The unique draw of Destino Oculto is that travelers buy a vacation without knowing where they are going. This year's edition sold out in a record 19 minutes, with flights departing from Bogotá and Medellín. Passengers found out that they were headed to St. Maarten when the captain announced it mid-flight - and, accordingly, the cabin broke into celebration.

Keeping that secret shaped how the resort prepared. Only a small group knew about the project in the months before the travelers arrived.

“We're used to welcoming well-known guests who ask for privacy, but hosting hundreds of visitors at the same time took special preparation and extra discretion,” said Anne-Marie Brooks, general manager of Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.“We could only share the project with a few people so the surprise would hold for the travelers in Colombia. That was a fun challenge for our team and made this a very special project.”

Wingo introduced St. Maarten / St. Martin to its travelers as“One Destination, Two Paradises,” a nod to the open border between the island's Dutch and French sides. Tourism boards and businesses on both sides worked together on the visit, with Divi Little Bay at the center of it.

At the resort, travelers swam at Little Bay Beach, snorkeled the reefs just offshore and explored Fort Amsterdam, the historic fort on the resort's grounds. Sailing tours along the St. Maarten coast left directly from the resort's pier. The all-inclusive package covered food and drinks at the resort's restaurants and bars, including pureocean, Seabreeze, Slice Pizzeria, The Shack and the rooftop bar Mix at Oceans. Corona also hosted a private Destino Oculto beach party for the group.

The visit put Divi Little Bay in front of Colombian travelers, both through guests sharing their surprise destination with friends and followers and through Colombian media coverage of the trip.

Brooks thanked the resort team for months of preparation, the Wingo travelers for their enthusiasm, and Princess Juliana International Airport for its role as a partner.

“It has been a great and rewarding journey,” Brooks said.“We're confident St. Maarten has left a lasting impression on the Colombian travel market, like a business card that invites visitors to discover more. We look forward to welcoming them back anytime.”

About Divi Little Bay Beach Resort

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort sits on a peninsula on St. Maarten's Dutch side, minutes from Philipsburg. The resort is home to historic Fort Amsterdam and the adjoining Oceans at Divi Little Bay, and offers Premium and Signature all-inclusive plans. For more information, visit diviresorts.com.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts has welcomed guests to the Caribbean for more than 50 years, with resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Its resorts are run by locals with island know-how, true to the brand's motto,“Our Caribbean, Your Way.”

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