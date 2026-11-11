MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14:30 London, 16:30 Helsinki, 11 November 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: CEO GUY KONSBRUCK TO STEP DOWN ON 30 JUNE 2027

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group SE (" Afarak " or the " Company ") announces that Guy Konsbruck, its Chief Executive Officer, has told the Company's Board of Directors that he will step down from the position of CEO. Mr. Konsbruck will continue as CEO until 30 June 2027.

Mr. Konsbruck has led Afarak for more than ten years. After more than a decade, Mr. Konsbruck considers that the time is right for the Company to benefit from a change of perspective under a new CEO. Mr. Konsbruck thanks the Board and his colleagues for their support and has confirmed that he will keep working in the best interests of the Company until his departure.

The Board of Directors will start the process of finding a successor. Afarak will announce the appointment of a new CEO in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

Helsinki, November 11, 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Thorstein Abrahamsen, Chair of the Board of Directors, +356 2122 1566, ...

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, ...

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: .

ssAfarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media