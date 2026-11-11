Equipoise Resort Ubud Named In Michelin Guide 2026 Hotel Selection And Verified Gold Under Bali's Eco Climate Badge

View of Villas at Equipoise Resort

Equipoise Architectual Design

Equipoise Villa Luxury

Equipoise Immersive Dining

The Equipoise Experience

In less than a year, the adults-only bamboo resort of the Kenderan hills has earned recognition for sustainable living, Balinese wellness, and immersive dining.

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equipoise Resort Ubud has been named in the Michelin Guide 2026 Hotel Selection. It has also been verified Gold under the Eco Climate Badge, a sustainability programme by Eco Tourism Bali, endorsed by the Bali Tourism Board. The verification covers purchasing, waste, water and energy, pollution and climate, biodiversity, and community and culture. Both recognitions come within the resort's first year.The adults-only resort opened in December 2025 with 19 bamboo villas on the ridges of Kenderan, 15 to 20 minutes north of central Ubud. Ubud is Bali's cultural and spiritual heart. Its art markets, temples and rice terraces draw travellers who want more than a beach holiday. North of the town centre, the ridges of Kenderan offer a quieter side of Ubud. Here, rice fields roll down toward the sacred Manuaba Waterfall. This is the setting of Equipoise Resort.Design & ArchitectureThe resort was planned by its in-house Equipoise Design Studio, working with local craftsmen. Bamboo, natural fibres and local stone shape the villas. Their curved forms follow the contours of the terraces. A pathway called The Wanderway links the bamboo and stone pavilions. Selected interiors, including the restaurant Terra Verte, were created with Lumbung Architect, led by Andri Saputra. The design follows the Balinese way of Snail: slowing down and being present. It is rooted in Tri Hita Karana, the harmony between people, nature, and the divine.Caring for the LandEquipoise follows the values of Balinese culture, which include being responsible to Mother Earth and taking action that lasts. The group works with local composting partners to turn food waste into compost. It replaces single-use plastics with reusable and biodegradable options. It also reuses treated water for irrigation where it can.The group hires local talent, works with local artisans, farmers and suppliers, and supports community projects. Guests arrive in electric Denza vehicles on private airport transfers. The Eco Climate Badge verification covers purchasing, waste, water and energy, pollution and climate, biodiversity, and community and culture.Sourced close to homeThe kitchen works with people nearby. Chocolate comes from a local farmer. Fresh fish is supplied each day by local fishermen. The team uses ingredients fully, from cloves to everything else on the board, to keep food waste low.An Intimate Collection of Bamboo VillasEquipoise Resort offers 19 villas across three types. Nine One-Bedroom Villas with Ricefield View and Nine One-Bedroom Villas with Garden View each provide 118 square metres for two adults, with a king bed, a private pool, and a hammock. One Presidential Two-Bedroom Pool Villa spans 232 square metres for up to four guests, with two king beds, a private living area, a minibar, and a private pool overlooking rice fields and gardens.Every villa has smart-home controls, a projection screen with a JBL sound system, and an Aireloom Baron mattress. Guests choose from eight types of pillow. A short welcome ritual starts each stay, with a foot ritual with rose petals, a peppermint foot mist and a frangipani-scented towel. Each evening, the team sets the lighting for sleep and leaves a sleep kit with an eye mask, earplugs and a pillow mist. Butler service and complimentary tea and coffee are included, and private dining is available in the villa at any hour on request.Each villa is a curved bamboo pavilion with its own pool. Bamboo walls, a rounded bed and large doors open the room to the rice fields or the garden. A living area, terrace and hammock daybed sit beside the pool, so guests can spend the whole day in the villa. The One-Bedroom Villas are made for couples and honeymooners. The Presidential Villa suits friends or small groups travelling together Intimate Collection of Bamboo VillasDining Across Three VenuesAt Equipoise, Chef Putu Armen leads a dining experience across three distinctive venues, from Mediterranean-inspired fare at Terra Verte to European grill dining at Riserva, with Aura bringing cocktails and bites to the view.Terra Verte: The resort's primary Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, offering panoramic rice field views and a menu of fresh dishes, including the house-made Gnocchi Verde, the refreshing Melon & Prosciutto, and locally sourced Market Fish prepared with delicate, vibrant flavours.Riserva Steak House: An intimate modern European steakhouse for just 16 guests. Serving premium-quality cuts from Foie Gras Parfait to Wagyu Picanha MB8/9, paired with the signature Potato Gratin. The experience is complemented by seven salts and seven knives, offering distinct flavour profiles and cutting techniques.Aura Bar & Lounge: A relaxed poolside setting for crafted cocktails, mocktails, and light bites, open daily from 11:00 to 20:00. Signature creations include the Bedugul Caprese, a refreshing savoury cocktail inspired by the classic Italian pairing.Wellness Guided by BalanceAt Equipoise, wellness is thoughtfully woven into the experience from the moment of arrival, with guests welcomed by the resonant sound of a gong and a traditional foot-washing ritual. This considered approach continues at Hammana Spa, where every treatment begins with a Wariga consultation to identify the guest's Urip life-energy number. The result guides a bespoke Elemental Alignment Blend, prepared according to the guest's governing element of fire, water, earth, air, or ether.Beyond the spa, yoga, meditation, and mindful movement unfold in open-air spaces shaped by the surrounding valley, while private energy-balancing and spiritual sessions offer guests the opportunity to explore deeper connection and inner balance.Facilities & ExperiencesA local guide leads the Morning Paddies Walk each day from 7:00 to 8:00. It passes farmers tending their fields and ends with refreshments in a traditional Balinese house. In the seasonal Balinese Farmer's Journey, guests plant and harvest rice by hand, guided by local farmers. The half-day experience ends with a Biu Kukung blessing ceremony honouring Dewi Sri, the Goddess of Rice and Fertility. Waterfall Immersion leads guests to Manuaba Waterfall, fed by seven sacred springs. Artisan Encounters offer hands-on sessions in batik, woodcarving, silverwork and pottery. Equipoise also has a gym with Technogym equipment, complimentary parking, and event space for 40 to 50 guests.About Equipoise Resort UbudEquipoise Resort Ubud is a luxury eco bamboo resort, set approximately 600 metres above sea level in the village of Kenderan, Tegallalang, close to the sacred Manuaba Waterfall. Designed by Lumbung Architect Andri Saputra around the Balinese philosophy of Snail and the principle of Tri Hita Karana, the resort comprises 19 villas built from bamboo and natural materials, each with a private pool and hammock overlooking rice terraces or tropical gardens. Equipoise brings together four dining venues, Hammana Spa, and a programme of cultural and wellness experiences, offering guests an adult-only retreat centred on balance, craft, and connection to Bali's natural and spiritual heritage.

Rafelina Dyah Palupi, Asst. Corporate PR Manager

Equipoise Resort Ubud

+62 895 3612 73700

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Equipoise Resort Ubud Named in Michelin Guide 2026 Hotel Selection and Verified Gold Under Bali's Eco Climate Badge News Provided By Aurelium Press November 11, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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