+AUDIO_THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION

+AUDIO PRESENTS THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION: THE ACCLAIMED ALL-IN-ONE RECORD PLAYER MEETS DESIGN

MILANO, ITALY, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the recognition it has received from audiophiles and the specialist press, +AUDIO expands the story of THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION: a high-performance all-in-one music system designed to integrate naturally into contemporary interiors.

In the age of streaming, when millions of songs are available within seconds and music seems to have lost even its physical substance, vinyl is making a comeback-not merely as a nostalgic phenomenon, but as a new way of experiencing music: slower, more mindful, almost ritualistic. Choosing a record, removing it from its sleeve, placing it on the platter and lowering the tonearm means giving time and attention back to music. It is a ritual that is returning to our homes and, with it, to the world of interior design.

It is precisely at the intersection of listening culture, technology and design that the +AUDIO experience was born. Founded in London in 2014 by a group of British, American and Swedish professionals from the worlds of high-fidelity audio and design, the brand draws inspiration from the legacy of Henry Kloss, one of the pioneers of hi-fi. Its ambition is to create high-performance systems that are simple to use, compact in size and capable of integrating naturally into contemporary living spaces.

The most emblematic expression of this philosophy is THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION, an all-in-one record player that overcomes one of the major compromises of home audio. While traditional hi-fi systems require separate turntables, amplification, speakers and cables, here everything is contained within a single, remarkably compact unit (43 × 35 × 24 cm): turntable, amplification and stereo speakers coexist within the same object. This space-saving design is made possible by proprietary technology that eliminates the acoustic feedback and vibrations that have traditionally made it impractical to position a turntable and speakers so close together.

Behind its apparent simplicity lies a concentration of advanced technology: a Pro-Ject belt-drive turntable, Ortofon cartridge, bi-amplified two-way speaker system, double-precision DSP processing and Class D amplification delivering up to 100 watts. This is complemented by contemporary versatility, with Bluetooth and connectivity options that allow digital sources to sit alongside vinyl playback.

THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION expresses its concept of excellence most clearly through its relationship with the surrounding space. Designed by Alexander Ahnebrink, the product deliberately moves away from the aesthetics of technical audio equipment and towards those of a furnishing object. Real wood, aluminium details, softly rounded corners and compact proportions give it a discreet yet distinctive presence. It is an object designed not to be hidden among electronic components, but to become part of the living room.

Although +AUDIO is a London-based brand, THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION was developed in Milan, engineered in Boston and manufactured in China, bringing together a multidisciplinary design culture: attention to proportions, formal discipline, quality materials and the ability to unite function and beauty.

The warmth of genuine walnut veneer meets the precision of machined aluminium, while the technology is concealed from view to allow the purity of the object to emerge. Innovation does not need to be displayed; instead, it is expressed through balanced forms, authentic materials and objects designed to remain part of people's lives for years to come.

THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION was not conceived as a technological device subsequently given a design identity, but as a system in which engineering, sound, materials and form were considered together from the outset. The objective is to take high-fidelity audio beyond the purely technical sphere and bring it into domestic architecture, almost as a contemporary piece of furniture. Its elegant presence allows it to integrate seamlessly into an urban apartment, an architect-designed residence or a hospitality environment.

This is not about choosing between analogue and digital, past and future. The new high-fidelity experience recaptures the quality and emotion of analogue listening through contemporary innovation.

THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION embodies this synthesis through a distinctive vision of excellence: international engineering and Milanese design culture, advanced technology and ease of use, performance and beauty. Technology disappears within an essential object, allowing music to take centre stage once again-along with that small luxury, increasingly rare today, of truly stopping to listen.

THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION is available online at , with free shipping throughout Europe and North America.

M&C SAATCHI PR SRL

M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l.

+39 02 3674 8250

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+AUDIO PRESENTS THE+RECORD PLAYER SPECIAL EDITION: THE ACCLAIMED ALL-IN-ONE RECORD PLAYER MEETS DESIGN News Provided By M&C SAATCHI PR s.r.l. November 11, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Technology



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