Business Modification Group Announces Sale Of HVAC Company In North Carolina

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange facilitated the sale of a 56-year-old Northwest NC HVAC company with 5,000+ customers, nine employees, and established systems.

- Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established residential HVAC company serving Northwest North Carolina.

Founded in 1970, the Company has built an impressive legacy spanning more than five decades. Through consistent service, strong customer relationships, and sound business practices, the owner developed a highly marketable operation with a solid foundation for continued success.

A key strength of the business was its well-organized infrastructure, including an established Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and more than 5,000 customers over the past three years. The new ownership has significant opportunities for continued growth.

The business employs nine people, providing the new owner with an experienced team and an established operational structure.

After more than 50 years in business, the owner decided it was time to pursue retirement. The successful transaction represents the culmination of decades of hard work and dedication to building a business that was attractive and ready for its next chapter.

"Building a sellable business that can successfully transition to new ownership is a tremendous accomplishment," said Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group. "The owner did an outstanding job creating a well-organized company at scale.

Business Modification Group congratulates the owner on a successful sale and wishes the new ownership continued success.

About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange's industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.



Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

+1 850-669-2498

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Business Modification Group Announces Sale of HVAC Company in North Carolina News Provided By Business Modification Group November 11, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.