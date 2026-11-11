The Long Way Home Connects An Immigrant's American Dream With Accountability After Federal Incarceration

The Long Way Home: Memoir of 24 Months and 24 Days in a Federal Prison Camp by F. R. JAMES

F. R. James's memoir follows professional success, personal failure, and rebuilding, with family, forgiveness, and faith at its center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In The Long Way Home: Memoir of 24 Months and 24 Days in a Federal Prison Camp, F. R. James places his incarceration within a broader account of migration, ambition, and personal change. The memoir traces the life he built before prison and the reckoning that followed its collapse, connecting the pursuit of the American Dream with questions about responsibility, relationships, and what it means to rebuild.

The account begins with an immigrant childhood and his family's passage from Indonesia to the Netherlands and eventually the United States. That history establishes the starting point for a life encompassing military service, marriage, fatherhood, and a corporate career. Rather than beginning and ending with confinement, James brings these experiences into the memoir as the background to his identity and the ambitions that shaped his choices.

Professional achievement is one part of that history, but so is the personal failure that disrupted it. James examines the decisions that led to the collapse of the life he had created and the consequences he faced. This emphasis on accountability places his own conduct within the story, giving the account a focus beyond the outward contrast between a successful executive's life and time in prison.

The 24 months and 24 days named in the title provide a specific frame for his reflections on loss. In the federal prison camp, James confronts the absence of status and material possessions while rediscovering the importance of relationships and humility. His account shifts attention from the external markers of achievement to personal change, considering what matters when the circumstances that once defined success no longer hold.

Family, forgiveness, and faith extend that reflection beyond professional standing. These are central concerns of the memoir's account of transformation, alongside its examination of responsibility for personal decisions. James's perspective encompasses both public and private roles: the corporate executive whose life collapsed and the husband and father reassessing the importance of relationships. Rebuilding, in this telling, is framed through those personal concerns rather than professional standing alone.

For readers interested in immigrant life writing and firsthand accounts of incarceration, The Long Way Home brings those subjects together in a single personal history. Its scope also includes the tension between ambition and accountability. James's experience of prison remains central, but the memoir's wider subject is the movement from pursuing success to reconsidering its meaning through family, faith, forgiveness, and humility.

F. R. James is the author of The Long Way Home.

Experience the Story Through Music

Alongside the memoir, readers can explore a companion song reflecting the book's themes of personal transformation, forgiveness, and finding a new direction in life.

Listen to the companion song:



The Long Way Home – Available for Preorder

The eBook edition of The Long Way Home: Memoir of 24 Months and 24 Days in a Federal Prison Camp is available for preorder now. The hardcover and paperback editions will be released on November 12, 2026.

Preorder the eBook here:



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F. R. James

BrightKey PR

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The Long Way Home Connects an Immigrant's American Dream With Accountability After Federal Incarceration News Provided By BrightKey PR November 11, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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