A Bastard Among Kings Follows An Unacknowledged Royal Brother Through Fifty Years Of War

A Bastard Among Kings by McKay Claire

McKay Claire's historical epic places a servant's loyalty at the center of a struggle for kingship in Dark Age Britain.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An unacknowledged royal son with no claim to the throne becomes the protector of its surviving heir in McKay Claire's A Bastard Among Kings. Spanning fifty years, the historical epic follows Aldred and his brother Edwin through exile and warfare, placing the burden of sustaining a king alongside the ambition to become one.

The story opens in Deira in 576, where Aldred serves in the hall of his father, King Aelle. While his legitimate half-siblings are prepared for power, he mends tunics, tends the hearth, and guards the secrets of a mother he never knew. When King Aethelfrith of Bernicia attacks a royal wedding feast, Aldred's overlooked position becomes his means of survival. He smuggles young Edwin out of the slaughter and into exile, beginning a journey that takes the hunted brothers from the mountains of Gwynedd to the fens of East Anglia.

Edwin grows into a warrior intent on recovering his stolen birthright, while Aldred remains beside him as armor-mender and keeper of his conscience. Their displacement unfolds against the rise and fall of Northumbrian kingdoms and the treacherous alliances of Bernicia, Deira, and Mercia. From the massacre at the hillfort to the unification of the North, the novel encompasses both dynastic conflict and the arrival of a new religion that threatens the old gods.

The brothers' unequal standing gives the sweeping narrative a personal focus. Edwin's recognized inheritance supplies a goal; Aldred's exclusion leaves him with questions of identity and belonging that royal service cannot settle. His role joins ordinary labor to extraordinary responsibility, connecting the work of maintaining a household with the sacrifice of protecting its heir. The novel's central tension is not simply who will wear the crown, but what loyalty demands of a man who can never claim it.

For readers drawn to political intrigue, the struggle extends beyond a single dispossessed dynasty. Rival kingdoms, unstable allegiances, and religious change form the landscape through which the brothers must move. Alongside that broad scope, the book emphasizes the physical textures of sixth-century Britain: salt, rot, hearths, and autumn fog. Its gritty setting keeps the contest for rule grounded in the material conditions of service, flight, and survival.

A Bastard Among Kings offers readers of Bernard Cornwell's The Last Kingdom and Nicola Griffith's Hild a historical saga centered on the relationship between royal ambition and overlooked service. Aldred's perspective as witness and chronicler directs attention toward those excluded from dynastic glory, even as their labor and loyalty help sustain the figures who enter legend.

McKay Claire is the author of A Bastard Among Kings, a historical epic set in Dark Age Britain.

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A Bastard Among Kings follows an unacknowledged royal brother through fifty years of war News Provided By BrightKey PR November 11, 2026, 14:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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