This Naked Mind Launches Free 5-Day“Alcohol Freedom Experience” Ahead Of The Holidays

The This Naked Mind coaching team invites anyone questioning their relationship with alcohol to join the free 5-Day Alcohol Freedom Experience, November 16 to 20, 2026.

The science-based online event runs November 16 to 20 and helps participants understand and reset their relationship with alcohol, without rules, or labels.

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Naked Mind, the organization behind the bestselling book of the same name by author Annie Grace, today announced its free 5-Day Alcohol Freedom Experience, a live online event running Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, 2026. Open to anyone questioning their relationship with alcohol, the event arrives just ahead of the holiday season, one of the most alcohol-heavy and emotionally demanding stretches of the year.Unlike traditional approaches built on willpower, deprivation, or labels, the Alcohol Freedom Experience is grounded in This Naked Mind's science-based methodology, which focuses first on understanding the psychology and neuroscience behind why people drink more than they want to. The premise is simple: when a person truly understands what alcohol does and why it has had such a grip, the desire itself begins to loosen, without force or shame.“So many people walk into the holidays bracing themselves, wondering how much they'll drink and how they'll feel the next morning,“ said Annie Grace, founder of This Naked Mind.“We created this experience to offer a different path. Not another set of rules to white-knuckle through, but a real shift in how you see alcohol. When that shifts, this lifestyle change becomes something truly empowering.”Over five days, participants join live sessions led by This Naked Mind's certified coaches, Hayley, Cole, and Zoe, with author Annie Grace joining live during the week. Each day's teaching is offered at 12 PM ET, with an evening Watch Party at 8 PM ET for those who cannot attend midday.This Naked Mind has become a leading voice in the growing“mindful drinking” movement. The flagship book has reached more than 1.2 million readers, and over 500,000 people have taken part in the organization's programs and experiences.The Alcohol Freedom Experience is completely free. Registration is open now at freedomin5Event Details: How to JoinEvent Name: The 5-Day Alcohol Freedom ExperienceDates: Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20, 2026Times: Live daily at 12:00 PM ET, with an evening Watch Party each day at 8:00 PM ETCost: 100% freePlatform: Online and virtual, hosted through This Naked Mind's free app, The Rebel Line. No special software and no camera required. Participants can take part as privately as they wish.Who Should Attend: Anyone questioning their relationship with alcohol, hoping to drink less or not at all, or supporting a loved one who is.Registration: Free at freedomin5About This Naked MindThis Naked Mind, founded by author Annie Grace, helps people find peace and freedom in their relationship with alcohol through a science-based, judgment-free approach rooted in grace and compassion. Through its books, programs, and live experiences, the organization aims to make alcohol small and irrelevant in people's lives, replacing shame and rules with understanding and conscious choice. Learn more at thisnakedmind.

Hannah Ferguson

This Naked Mind

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This Naked Mind Launches Free 5-Day“Alcohol Freedom Experience” Ahead of the Holidays News Provided By This Naked Mind November 11, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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