Permit Place Launches Permitnow, An AI-Powered Permit Research Tool That Delivers Reports In Minutes, Not Days

PermitNow AI-powered permit research

New platform cuts a 15-day research process to 15 minutes, with every fact cited to its official source.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Permit Place, a national permit expediting firm, today announced the launch of PermitNow (PermitNow ), an AI-powered permit research report builder that helps project teams avoid permit-related surprises and costly delays.Permit research has long meant digging through municipal websites, hunting down the right authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), interpreting dozens of code pages and waiting on returned phone calls. PermitNow replaces that process. Users select a project type and enter an address, then receive a report in about 15 minutes covering the jurisdiction, permit and code requirements, costs, timelines, contacts and potential roadblocks."Permitting surprises are some of the most expensive problems a project can face, and they almost always come from information that arrived too late," said Mike Robinson, President of Permit Place. "We built PermitNow on more than 25 years of expediting experience, so teams know exactly what it takes to get a project permitted before permitting becomes a problem."PermitNow is built and used by Permit Place's own expediting team. Reports carry a 98% accuracy score with confidence scoring, every fact is cited to its official jurisdictional source, and every source and link is verified up to three times.The result is trusted, jurisdiction-specific answers without assigning senior staff to hours of research or starting from scratch in every new market.PermitPlace will be demoing PermitNow at ICSC's Centerbuild December 1-4 in Phoenix, and again at ICSC Las Vegas, May 24-26. Stop by our booths.To request a demo, visit PermitNow.ABOUT PERMIT PLACEHeadquartered in Los Angeles, Permit Place is a national permit expediting firm that manages permit research and applications for architects, engineers, retailers and multi-site brands across the United States. Learn more at Permit Place.

Elizabeth Vernengo McPeak

Permit Place

+1 818-786-8960 ext. 1610

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Permit Place Launches PermitNow, an AI-Powered Permit Research Tool That Delivers Reports in Minutes, Not Days News Provided By L2 Digital November 11, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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