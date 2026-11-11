RUSH LIMBAUGH LEGACY ENCOURAGES AMERICAN UNITY AT THANKSGIVING

Rush Limbaugh signs Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims

Young patriots enjoy Thanksgiving

Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims

PROCEEDS FROM THE ADVENTURES OF RUSH REVERE SERIES RELAUNCH BENEFIT THE MARINE CORPS-LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDATION

- KATHRYN ADAMS LIMBAUGHWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Thanksgiving, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh is honoring her late husband, Rush Limbaugh, by relaunching a patriotic five-book series in the spirit of American unity. Proceeds benefit the Marine-Corps Law Enforcement Foundation, an organization that provides financial aid to the children of fallen heroes.“In these political times, there is a lot of talk about the country being divided. When Rush and I wrote these adventures, we wanted all Americans to understand the miraculous founding of our country. These books were not about politics or conservative or liberal ideology. The mission was simply to make patriotic history truly fun for all Americans.” said Kathryn Adams Limbaugh.As Americans gather around the Thanksgiving table, Kathryn encourages families to discuss why the United States of America is truly special.“We hear from thousands of families who are tired of hearing Thanksgiving portrayed as such a depressing chapter in American history,” said Mrs. Limbaugh.“Through Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, we want families to discover the inspiring side of the story, too. The Pilgrims endured profound hardship in their pursuit of religious freedom, and the help they received from Squanto and the Wampanoag people was vital to their survival. The harvest gathering we remember as the first Thanksgiving brought Pilgrims and Wampanoag people together. That moment offers a meaningful reminder of gratitude, generosity and the importance of helping one another - and it deserves to be remembered and shared.”In Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, the first book in the #1 New York Times bestselling series, middle school students travel back in time with their history teacher, Rush Revere, and his talking horse, Liberty, to witness the Mayflower crossing firsthand. They meet the Pilgrims, Squanto and the Wampanoag people, learn about the challenges of early Plymouth Colony and join in the first Thanksgiving celebration. Through humor, adventure and time travel, the book brings history to life and invites families to discover these stories together.As part of the America 250 relaunch, all five books in The Adventures of Rush Revere series will be featured and available through major book retailers. Throughout the holiday season, the Rush Revere team will also host activities with classrooms, homeschool groups and families to bring American history to life. Proceeds from book sales benefit the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation.About The Adventures of Rush RevereThe Adventures of Rush Revere: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans is a #1 New York Times bestselling five-book American history adventure series created and written by husband and wife Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh. First launched on October 29, 2013, with Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims, the series continued with Rush Revere and the First Patriots, Rush Revere and the American Revolution, Rush Revere and the Star-Spangled Banner, and Rush Revere and the Presidency. Through humor, adventure and time travel, history teacher Rush Revere, his famously opinionated talking horse Liberty, and a group of middle school students journey into America's past to meet extraordinary Americans and experience pivotal moments in the nation's founding. The series is published by Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.About Rush and Kathryn Adams LimbaughRush Limbaugh (1951–2021) was a nationally syndicated radio host, bestselling author and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, is an author and philanthropist who grew up around the world as the daughter of a diplomat mother and a U.S. Navy submarine officer father. Her childhood took her to West Africa, Jamaica, the Philippines, England and Brazil, and she has worked and traveled in more than 50 countries. Together, Rush and Kathryn created and wrote the five-book Adventures of Rush Revere series, inspired by their shared love of American history and desire to make learning exciting and meaningful for children. Kathryn continues their work introducing young readers to the people, events and values that shaped America.

ELIZABETH CROSS

ADVENTURES OF RUSH REVERE SERIES

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RUSH LIMBAUGH LEGACY ENCOURAGES AMERICAN UNITY AT THANKSGIVING News Provided By Adventures of Rush Revere Series LLC November 11, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics



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