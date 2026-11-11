Sweet Home Movers Chicago Releases Moving Box Estimates By Home Size To Help Chicagoans Plan Winter Moves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guide gives renters and homeowners box counts, size mixes and weight tips, with professional packing for those who'd rather skip the boxes.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHICAGO, IL - Sweet Home Movers Chicago, a fully insured local and long-distance moving company serving Chicago and the surrounding Chicagoland area, today released a free planning guide that estimates how many moving boxes you need based on home size. The guide is designed to help residents moving in the late fall and winter months avoid two of the most common packing problems: running out of boxes the night before the truck arrives, and overloading large boxes with items too heavy to carry safely.Why Box Count Matters for Chicago MovesMany Chicago moves happen under building rules: reserved freight elevator windows, loading-dock time limits and condo association move hours. In those buildings, unfinished packing does more than add stress. Boxes still being filled when the elevator reservation begins eat into time that has already been booked. Getting the count and the size mix right ahead of time is one of the simplest ways to keep a move on schedule.Typical Box Counts by Home Size. Studio apartment: 10 to 35 boxes. One-bedroom apartment: 20 to 45 boxes. Two-bedroom apartment: 40 to 70 boxes. Two-bedroom house: 50 to 90 boxes. Three-bedroom house: 70 to 120 boxes. Four-bedroom house: 100 to 150 boxesThe guide also covers the mix of sizes, which matters as much as the total. A two-bedroom apartment typically splits into about 22 large, 30 medium and 10 extra-large boxes, plus small boxes for books. The rule of thumb is simple: heavy items go in small boxes and light items go in large ones. The guide also recommends wardrobe boxes for hanging clothes, dish packs for china and glassware, and adjustable mirror and picture cartons for framed art.For Residents Who Would Rather Skip the BoxesAlongside the guide, Sweet Home Movers Chicago continues to offer professional packing and unpacking services in Chicago for households that prefer to hand off packing entirely. Options include:. Full-service packing - the entire home packed, with every box labeled by room and contents. Partial packing - kitchens, single rooms, closets or any one problem area. Fragile-only packing - artwork, mirrors, antiques, collectibles and fine china. Unpacking and setup - boxes emptied, kitchens set up, beds assembled and packing materials removedPacking crews arrive with professional-grade boxes in multiple sizes, packing paper, bubble wrap and tape. The cost of materials is included in the quote, with no surprise charges, and items packed by the company's team are covered by its insurance. Packing can be booked on its own or combined with the move itself through the company's full-service moving option.Planning Around the Building and the SeasonMoves between November and February often come with shorter daylight hours and weather that can slow loading. Sweet Home Movers Chicago recommends finishing packing before move day and confirming building requirements early. The company files Certificates of Insurance (COIs) with property management ahead of the move date and schedules packing so boxes are sealed and staged before the elevator window opens, not during it.AvailabilityPacking, unpacking and moving services are available throughout Chicago, including The Loop, River North, the Gold Coast, Near North Side, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, along with Evanston, Oak Park, Naperville, Aurora, Joliet and surrounding Chicagoland suburbs. Free estimates are available by phone or through the company's website.About Sweet Home Movers ChicagoSweet Home Movers Chicago is a fully insured team of Chicago movers providing local moving, long-distance moving, residential and office relocation, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, high-rise and same-building moves, senior and student moving, and storage moves. The company specializes in Chicago high-rise and condominium relocations, including COI coordination and freight elevator scheduling. Its crews are full-time, background-checked, professionally trained employees, and the company is known for transparent pricing and a strong customer reputation across Chicagoland.Learn more at .

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Sweet Home Movers Chicago Releases Moving Box Estimates by Home Size to Help Chicagoans Plan Winter Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital November 11, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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