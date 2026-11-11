From Military Service To Business Ownership: Juiced Fuel Awards Veteran A Franchise On Veterans Day

Veteran Owned Fuel Delivery Service

Juiced Fuel and the Fuel Forward Foundation are proud to announce David Ochs as the recipient of the inaugural Red, White & Fuel: Juiced Fuel Franchise Award.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Juiced Fuel and the Fuel Forward Foundation are proud to announce David Ochs as the recipient of the inaugural Red, White & Fuel: Juiced Fuel Franchise Award, an initiative created to gift a U.S. military veteran with a franchise of their own.The Red, White & Fuel initiative reflects the values at the heart of Juiced Fuel. As a veteran-founded and veteran-led company, Juiced Fuel recognizes the unique leadership experience, resilience, and commitment that veterans bring to the workforce and entrepreneurial community. Through this initiative, the company hopes to create a pathway for veterans to apply those skills in a new chapter of service: building and leading a business of their own. The award is an investment in a veteran's next chapter, providing the foundation to transition military experience, leadership, and dedication into business ownership.Through the Red, White & Fuel initiative, Ochs will receive a Juiced Fuel franchise, along with comprehensive training, onboarding, operational guidance, and ongoing resources designed to help him build and grow his business."As a veteran myself, I understand the discipline, leadership, and sense of purpose that military service instills. My experience as an Apache helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army shaped the way I approach leadership and business today. Building Juiced Fuel has given me the opportunity to create something bigger than myself, and being able to extend that opportunity to another veteran is incredibly meaningful. We wanted Red, White & Fuel to be more than an award. We wanted it to be a real opportunity for someone who has served our country to build a future of their own." said Korey McDavid, CEO and co-founder of Juiced Fuel.“We are incredibly proud to welcome David to the Juiced Fuel family.”The initiative is presented by the Fuel Forward Foundation, the nonprofit arm supporting Juiced Fuel's mission to make a positive impact through service, community support, and fuel accessibility. While Juiced Fuel's business model centers on bringing fuel directly to customers, the Foundation extends that mission beyond everyday operations by supporting communities and individuals when they need it most. For Juiced Fuel, recognizing veterans is also a reflection of the company's appreciation for the leadership, commitment, and service that strengthen communities across the country.“Veterans Day is a meaningful time to recognize those who have served our country, but we also wanted to create an opportunity that extends beyond a single day of recognition,” said Caroline McDavid, Co-founder of Juiced Fuel and President of Fuel Forward Foundation.“We hope this award represents the beginning of something lasting for David and his family.”As Ochs begins his journey as a Juiced Fuel franchise owner, the company looks forward to supporting him through every stage of the process and welcoming him into its growing network of entrepreneurs.About Juiced FuelFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Juiced Fuel is a mobile fuel delivery company bringing convenience to consumers and businesses through on-demand fuel delivery. Through its franchise model, Juiced Fuel is expanding its mobile fueling services into markets across the country, helping entrepreneurs build businesses in the evolving fuel and convenience industry.About the Fuel Forward FoundationThe Fuel Forward Foundation is dedicated to creating positive community impact through fuel accessibility, service, and support. Working alongside Juiced Fuel, the Foundation helps deploy resources and trained operators to communities in need, including during natural disasters and other emergencies. Its mission is rooted in creating meaningful, lasting change through service and community partnership.

Sarah McCann

Juiced Fuel

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Military Service to Business Ownership: Juiced Fuel Awards Veteran a Franchise on Veterans Day News Provided By Juiced Fuel November 11, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.