Everest Group Names Conectys A Major Contender In Its Trust And Safety Services PEAK Matrix® 2026 For The Third Year

Conectys - Business Transformation Outsourcing

Conectys provides policy-trained reviewers for the ambiguous, multilingual, and high-severity cases AI cannot resolve, and capacity that flexes with demand.

- Anca Bancu, Chief Operating Officer, ConectysBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everest Group has named Conectys, a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) partner, a Major Contender in its Trust and Safety (T&S) Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026. It is the third consecutive year Conectys has received the designation, following the 2024 and 2025 assessments.Everest Group, a research firm focused on global services, assessed 27 T&S service providers on market impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered) and on vision and capability (vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint). Its public summary of the report notes that generative AI, agentic AI, increasing platform abuse, and regulatory scrutiny are moving demand beyond traditional content moderation toward AI safety, platform integrity, regulatory support, AI model evaluation, red teaming, fraud and abuse prevention, and specialized review workflows.Conectys sees the same shift in its own T&S programs. As AI-assisted review takes on more of the volume, the work that reaches human reviewers changes."AI now handles much of the clear-cut volume before a person ever sees it," said Tim Oldenburg, Global Partner Manager at Conectys. "What reaches our moderators is the hard part: content that's ambiguous, written in a language or slang an automated system misreads, or serious enough that a wrong call harms someone. Those decisions need people who know the policy, understand the local context, and are supported well enough to make them consistently, day after day."Conectys designs its T&S delivery so that AI flags risk and skilled people make the important calls. That gives clients:-Consistent, defensible decisions from moderators trained on client policy and local context;-Coverage in more than 100 languages, including the regional nuance automated systems miss;-Flexible capacity through Kboo, Conectys' AI-driven gig workforce platform, which adds vetted specialists, including for complex content moderation, as volumes or language needs change;-An expanded delivery footprint, with new 2026 hubs in Cairo, Egypt, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, supporting both CX and T&S programs;-Sustainable quality, backed by support systems, rotation models, and access to psychological support for moderators, because decision quality depends on well-being.The full Trust and Safety (T&S) Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026 is available from Everest Group.Review your Trust and Safety operating model with Conectys: Platforms rethinking how AI and human review work together can speak with the Conectys T&S team about policy coverage, language reach, and scalable capacity. Visit conectys/content-moderation-trust-safety to start the conversation.About ConectysConectys is a global Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) company specializing in multilingual customer experience, trust and safety, content moderation, data annotation, and digital operations. With more than 20 years of experience, Conectys combines skilled people, AI expertise, analytics, and flexible global delivery to help organizations design, operate, and improve complex customer and digital operations. Conectys delivers services in more than 100 languages through a global network of delivery hubs and a gig workforce spanning more than 180 countries.For more information, visit .

Fawzia Safdari

Conectys

...

+1 954-600-1267

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Everest Group names Conectys a Major Contender in its Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® 2026 for the third year News Provided By Conectys Serv Telecom SRL November 11, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.