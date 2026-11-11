Bastion Infrastructure Group Launches A Platform To Grow Essential Infrastructure Businesses Across Great Lakes Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bastion Infrastructure Group (formerly DiPonio Holdings) launches as Great Lakes infrastructure platform; Chris Maltese named CEO, Kevin Koss CFO.

- Chris Maltese, CEOSHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bastion Infrastructure Group, LLC (“Bastion”), formerly DiPonio Holdings, LLC, announced its formal launch. The new name marks the company's transition from a holding entity into an operating platform that drives value, structure and strategic direction across all its current and future businesses. Bastion is backed by Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”), an Austin-based independent sponsor partnering with essential businesses in the lower middle market.Bastion's platform began in 2022, when Evolution partnered with DiPonio Contracting. Headquartered in Shelby Township, Michigan, DiPonio is a full-service underground utility contractor that has served municipal, county and state agencies across Michigan for more than three decades, self-performing water main, sanitary and storm sewer, lead service replacement, box culvert and road base work. After achieving exceptional organic growth, the company expanded through its acquisition of Lodestar Construction, a second-generation Grand Rapids contractor whose wet and dry utility capabilities, including electrical conduit, sewer and water main construction and road building, extended the platform's reach across West Michigan.Bastion takes its name from the strongest point of a fortification, the place that holds when pressure mounts. That is the role Bastion will play for its family of businesses. Each of its entities will keep their brand, culture, field leadership and customer relationships that earned their reputation, while Bastion stands behind them with operational guidance, coordination and institutional knowledge, along with capital strength, bonding capacity, shared back-office systems and long-term strategic planning. Guided by three principles - Preserve, Coordinate and Advance - Bastion is positioned to expand its footprint and capabilities by acquiring additional infrastructure businesses across the Great Lakes region.In conjunction with the launch of its new name, operating platform and strategic positioning, Bastion also announced two leadership promotions. Chris Maltese, President of DiPonio Contracting, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Bastion Infrastructure Group, and Kevin Koss, Vice President of Finance of DiPonio Contracting, has been named Chief Financial Officer.“I am proud to have led DiPonio Contracting to double-digit growth over the last two years, and I am just as proud of the culture our team has evolved along the way,” said Chris Maltese, CEO of Bastion Infrastructure Group.“Our people take ownership of their work and pride in doing it right, and that has changed how our customers and partners view us. I look forward to bringing that same culture to Bastion as I lead and champion the company into its next generation of growth and expansion. There are great opportunities on the horizon, and my team and Evolution are well positioned to make this a success.”“Launching Bastion is an important step in building greater market value and cohesive strength across our infrastructure portfolio,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners.“Bastion gives its businesses a stronger foundation and a clear identity as we pursue new partnerships across the Great Lakes region. I have the utmost trust in Chris and his senior leadership team and their ability to lead and grow this company, and I am excited about what we will build together.”Municipalities, utilities, engineering firms and owners of infrastructure businesses interested in learning more can visit or contact....About Bastion Infrastructure GroupBastion Infrastructure Group, LLC, headquartered in Shelby Township, Michigan, is the parent company of DiPonio Contracting and Lodestar Construction, established, founder-built underground utility and heavy civil contractors serving municipal, county, state and utility customers across the Great Lakes region. Bastion provides its family of businesses with operational guidance, coordination and institutional knowledge, along with the capital strength, bonding capacity and long-term perspective that help them protect what they have built and advance what comes next. Learn more at .About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: it considers its portfolio companies true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom it works, believing its value-added involvement is only just beginning at the time a transaction closes. The firm stays engaged and empowers company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution's primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned companies, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with revenues under $75 million. It selects only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year but has invested over $200 million in the last five years alone. For more information on Evolution Strategy Partners, please visit

Chris Maltese

Bastion Infrastructure Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bastion Infrastructure Group Launches a Platform to Grow Essential Infrastructure Businesses Across Great Lakes Region News Provided By Evolution Strategy Partners November 11, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.