Recent Soliris Market Analysis By The Business Research Company Highlights Upcoming Industry Trends And Projections

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Soliris Market

The Business Research Company's Soliris Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Soliris market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in the treatment of rare diseases and improved patient outcomes. As the medical community continues to explore innovative therapies and expand diagnostic capabilities, this market is set to see further expansion. Let's delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future outlook for Soliris.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth in the Soliris Market

The Soliris market has shown strong momentum in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2030.44 million in 2025 to $2191.9 million in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This earlier phase of growth was primarily fueled by unmet needs in treating rare diseases, clinical successes in conditions like paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), orphan drug regulatory incentives, improved survival rates among patients, and a scarcity of alternative therapies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing robustly, reaching $2941.58 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This anticipated growth stems from expanding applications into other complement-mediated diseases, increasing awareness of rare diseases, advancements in genetic diagnostics, greater healthcare funding for orphan drugs, and the establishment of long-term therapy adherence programs. Key future trends include the wider adoption of complement inhibitor therapies, heightened focus on ultra-rare diseases, greater use of biologic treatments over extended periods, increased genetic testing for rare disorders, and the general growth of the high-value orphan drug market.

What Soliris Is and Its Therapeutic Role

Soliris, known scientifically as eculizumab, is a monoclonal antibody developed by Alexion Pharmaceuticals. It works by inhibiting the complement protein C5, thereby reducing inflammation and preventing damage caused by an overactive immune response. The drug is primarily prescribed for rare conditions such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), where complement activation plays a critical role in disease progression.

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Rising Prevalence of Rare Blood Disorders Boosts Soliris Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the Soliris market is the increasing number of patients diagnosed with rare blood disorders. These disorders, which affect blood production or function, include conditions like hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and thalassemia. The growth in diagnosed cases is largely due to better diagnostic techniques, heightened awareness among healthcare providers and patients, as well as genetic and environmental influences. By blocking complement protein C5, Soliris helps reduce complications such as hemolysis and organ damage, improving disease management and patient quality of life. For example, as of May 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) England reported that approximately 17,000 people in England live with sickle cell disease, with around 250 new cases identified each year. This growing prevalence directly supports expanding demand for Soliris.

Increased Investment in Rare Disease Research Accelerates Market Expansion

Another significant factor driving the Soliris market is the rise in funding for rare disease research. This investment surge is fueled by a growing awareness of unmet medical needs, advances in genomics, and the promise of novel therapies that could transform treatment outcomes. Such research efforts deepen understanding of rare conditions, which in turn promotes demand for effective treatments like Soliris. For instance, in July 2023, the UK Department of Health and Science Care allocated substantial funding to support biomedical research initiatives, including USD 834.20 million for Biomedical Research Centers, $15.06 million for the UK Rare Disease Research Platform, and $50.20 million for the NIHR BioResource, which links genetic data to clinical traits across 50 rare diseases. These investments are expected to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic advancements, boosting the Soliris market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth Prospects

In terms of regional market share, North America was the dominant market for Soliris in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the projection period. The Soliris market analysis covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Recent Soliris Market Analysis by The Business Research Company Highlights Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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