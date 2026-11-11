Rain Washes Away Diwali Pollution, Kolkata's AQI Drops To 75

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Kolkata's air quality improved sharply on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of rain, which washed away much of the pollution caused by fireworks during Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's National Air Quality Data Management System, recorded at 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at several major monitoring stations across the city fell to the 'Satisfactory' category. Fort William recorded an AQI of 75, followed by Rabindra Sarobar at 73, and Jadavpur at 72.

The improvement marks a dramatic turnaround from November 8 and 9, when the city's AQI had soared to between 400 and 500, placing it in the 'Severe' category, amid widespread bursting of fireworks during the festive celebrations.

Speaking to IANS, prominent environmentalist and green technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh described the improvement as remarkable.

"What a miracle! Yesterday evening's and today's morning rain sharply brought down Kolkata's AQI to 75, from the 400-500 range recorded on November 8 and 9 during Diwali fireworks celebrations," he said.

Environmental experts explained that rainfall acts as a natural cleanser by bringing suspended particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 and PM10, down to the ground. It also helps remove certain gaseous pollutants from the atmosphere, reducing smog and improving visibility.

The sudden improvement has brought considerable relief to asthma patients, senior citizens, and children, who are particularly vulnerable to deteriorating air quality. Residents have also welcomed the return of clearer skies after days of pollution.

However, experts cautioned that the improvement could be temporary and urged people to avoid bursting high-emission fireworks during the approaching winter months. They also called for greater awareness about the use of green crackers to prevent another deterioration in air quality.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Kolkata and several south Bengal districts until Thursday. Weather conditions are expected to improve from Friday, with dry weather likely to prevail across the state, paving the way for the arrival of winter.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 0.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 24 degrees, three degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 63 and 95 per cent.