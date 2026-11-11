Mona Singh Reunites With The '3 Idiots' Director Rajkumar Hirani On Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh reunited with the '3 Idiots' director Rajkumar Hirani this Diwali.

On Wednesday, Mona took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a few photos from the Diwali celebration hosted by the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' maker.

In the first photo, Mona posed with Hirani, with Hirani's son Vir joining the two for the next click. Boman Irani and Sunil Grover were also seen enjoying Hirani's Diwali bash.

Expressing her gratitude to the filmmaker and his family for making her feel at home during the festive season, Mona captioned the post, "Thank u Manjeet mam, Vir, n Raju sir for the most wonderful diwali party, and for making me feel right at home (Two red heart emojis) (sic)."

It must be noted that Mona essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor's sister and Boman Irani's daughter in '3 Idiots'.

She has also worked with Vir in the crime drama, 'Pritam Pedro', co-starring Arshad Warsi.

Known for her work in 'Happy Patel', 'Border 2', 'Kohrra' season 2, 'Subedaar', and 'Maa Kasam', Mona recently looked back on her early days in the industry and how her family's support played an imperative role in her journey.

“When I started my acting journey, I was very new and didn't know anyone in the industry, but my family supported me. My dad had told me not to shift right away. He said, 'Since you don't have work at the moment, I don't want you to move there right now. You don't know anybody there. Once something is confirmed, then you can move, I said, 'Okay'”," she shared.

Mona further added, "Back then, I was still new and didn't have much experience. I used to travel from pune via the old highway to Mumbai. I would get off at Dadar, travel to Mahalakshmi for auditions, and return home at 11 at night. I would tell my parents, 'Today, I gave this audition, I did this, I did that. There were so many calls when I would get shortlisted but still wouldn't get the role. And then, you know, I auditioned for Jassi, and there was no looking back."