Complete Development Projects Within Timeline, Haryana CM Directs Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all major development projects are completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

He made it clear that unnecessary delays or negligence in the execution of projects would not be tolerated. Contractors responsible for delays in project execution must be penalised as per the rules. Furthermore, the contractors who repeatedly delay works or fail to adhere to prescribed standards should not be awarded any new projects in the future.

The Chief Minister was chairing the 14th high-level review meeting of the State PRAGATI Portal (SPP) here. The meeting reviewed in detail the progress of major infrastructure and energy sector projects worth more than Rs 75 crore currently underway in the state.

He directed officials of all departments to work in close coordination and resolve bottlenecks affecting projects on priority so that development works could be completed on time.

During the review of the Gurugram Global City Project (Phase I), officials informed the Chief Minister that the project was progressing smoothly. To strengthen connectivity and basic infrastructure in the area, tenders for roads connecting the project with Pataudi Road and the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) have been completed, along with other administrative formalities. Similarly, the project related to the establishment of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra, was also reviewed.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the tender for the project, being implemented through the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), had been issued and an agreement had also been signed with the contractor. The progress of EMC Sohna and IMT Sohna was also reviewed during the meeting.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 77 per cent progress had been achieved in the EMC Sohna project. Construction of roads and other basic infrastructure facilities was progressing rapidly.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent progress had been achieved in the IMT Sohna project. Construction of the water tower works and major roads was nearing completion. Completion of these projects will boost industrial activities in the region and provide better infrastructure facilities to investors.