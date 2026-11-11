FOLLOWING ITS THEATRICAL SUCCESS AND INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION, EMIRATI HORROR FILM“HOBA” ARRIVES ON STARZPLAY
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From the big screen to home entertainment, the acclaimed Emirati psychological horror film brings a chilling story of betrayal, dark secrets and supernatural terror to audiences across the region. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Following a successful theatrical run in the UAE and appearances at prestigious international film festivals, the Emirati psychological horror thriller“HOBA” is now available to stream on STARZPLAY, bringing audiences one of the UAE's most notable recent horror productions. Blending family drama, psychological suspense and supernatural horror, the film explores a disturbing question: What happens when the place that should offer the greatest sense of safety becomes the source of your deepest fears? The film arrives on STARZPLAY following its theatrical success in the UAE, where it achieved the highest box-office earnings for an Emirati psychological horror thriller. It also gained international recognition through screenings at several major film festivals and won the Best Horror Film award at Fantastic Fest in the United States, highlighting the growing presence of Emirati cinema on the global stage. When a Second Wife Enters the Home, the Real Horror Begins: “HOBA” follows Amani, a devoted wife and mother whose world is turned upside down when her husband, Khalid, unexpectedly returns home with his second wife, Zahra. Struggling to come to terms with the betrayal while trying to protect her daughter, Noor, Amani soon discovers that the emotional turmoil is only the beginning of something far more terrifying. As the new wife settles into the family home, a series of unexplained events begins to unfold. Strange noises echo through the rooms, dark shadows appear in unexpected places, and unsettling incidents gradually transform the once-familiar household into a living nightmare. With fear and suspicion mounting, Amani becomes increasingly convinced that the disturbing occurrences are connected to Zahra and a sinister secret she may be hiding. Determined to uncover the truth and protect her daughter, she embarks on a dangerous journey where the boundaries between reality and the supernatural begin to blur. Rather than relying solely on conventional horror,“HOBA” explores the psychological impact of betrayal, jealousy, motherhood and fear. Through its suspenseful storytelling and atmospheric visuals, the film keeps viewers questioning what is real and what lies hidden beneath the surface until its secrets are finally revealed. An Emirati Cinematic Success with International Recognition: Directed by acclaimed Emirati filmmaker Majid Al Ansari, known for his feature film Zinzana and his work on the Netflix series Paranormal,“HOBA” is produced by Image Nation Studios in collaboration with Spooky Pictures, marking the first Arabic-language feature film partnership between the two companies. The film features a talented Gulf cast led by Emirati actress Bdoor Mohammed as Amani, Saudi actress and filmmaker Sarah Taibah as Zahra, alongside Jassim Al Kharraz as Khalid and Eman Tarek as Noor. Filmed entirely in Abu Dhabi,“HOBA” brings a distinctly Emirati identity to the psychological horror genre, combining local storytelling with cinematic suspense and striking visual elements. Following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, the film continued its international festival journey with appearances at prominent events, including the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. The film also reached another international milestone when Dark Sky Films acquired its US distribution rights, reflecting growing international interest in Emirati filmmaking and regional storytelling. “HOBA” Now Streaming on STARZPLAY: With“HOBA” now available on STARZPLAY, horror and thriller enthusiasts can experience the film's unsettling atmosphere and suspenseful storyline from the comfort of their homes. Whether discovering the film for the first time or revisiting its mysteries following its theatrical release, viewers can immerse themselves in a story where family tensions give way to an increasingly terrifying supernatural threat. The film's arrival further reflects STARZPLAY's commitment to offering a diverse entertainment library that brings together international productions and compelling Arabic and Gulf content, providing audiences across the region with access to distinctive cinematic experiences. “HOBA” is now available to stream on the STARZPLAY app across compatible devices. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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