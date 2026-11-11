K'taka: Priyank Kharge Launches Logo For 27Th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday launched the logo for the 27th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from November 16.

The logo was unveiled at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, in the presence of senior IPS officers, including Karnataka DGP Dr M.A. Saleem, CID DGP Pranab Mohanty and Housing Corporation DGP Arun Chakravarthy. The official T-Shirt and cap were also launched on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kharge stressed the importance of physical fitness, mental fitness and discipline in policing, stating that all three were essential for police personnel.

Kharge, who said he was also a tennis tournament player, spoke about his association with the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). He said he had represented the association while serving as Tourism Minister and was later made its Vice-President. He is currently serving as Senior Vice-President of the association.

The Home Minister said police personnel from across the country would participate in the championship and called upon the organisers to ensure that the tournament was conducted successfully.

He urged the police department to provide the best possible hospitality to officers and personnel from other police cadres visiting Bengaluru for the championship.

"We should ensure that there is no shortcoming in our hospitality towards officers from other cadres. Whatever arrangements are required, we will make them. We will also make arrangements with the support of the KSLTA," he said.

Kharge said Karnataka should demonstrate its ability to organise sporting events effectively and expressed the hope that such championships would be held in the state regularly.

He noted that Karnataka had performed well in various sporting tournaments and urged the police department to study and adopt the initiatives taken by other states to promote sports among police personnel.

The Home Minister also appealed to the department to field teams for All India sports events and asked officials to submit proposals for any measures required to strengthen sporting activities within the police force.

"If there is a proposal to be made, please submit it. This is my request," he said, adding that the department should ensure there were no shortcomings in organising the championship.

Kharge said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would inaugurate the championship and expressed confidence that the entire tournament would be conducted successfully.