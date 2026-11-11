Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At COP31 Leaders' Summit With First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's participation at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the COP31 Leaders' Summit."
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