Onfolio Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call For November 17, 2026, At 8:00 A.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Onfolio's financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call. The Company's management will host the conference call, followed by a live question and answer period. A replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast link below following the live call.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: Here

Dial-In Link: Here

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13763317

Please call one of the conference telephone numbers 5–10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization. Alternatively, you can connect instantly to the event via the webcast link or dial-in link above.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. acquires and operates online businesses in sectors including marketing, education and e-commerce. Its approach emphasizes sustainable cash generation and building long-term value. Onfolio also applies artificial intelligence to improve its businesses, create internal tools and develop products. Additional information is available at .

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