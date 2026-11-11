Canada-UK Collaboration Demonstrates Autonomous Bioreactor Control For A HER2 Breast Cancer Therapeutic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An AI controller autonomously delivered predictive control of a bioreactor, automatically adjusting nutrient feeds to keep glucose, cell viability, and titer within the target range, using existing process instrumentation and robotic sampling.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basetwo AI, which builds agentic digital twin software for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing, successfully demonstrated predictive control of a bioreactor in a flagship initiative in collaboration with CPI, Labman, and Nicoya. The four companies demonstrated fully autonomous closed-loop control in fed-batch bioreactors producing Trastuzumab, a biosimilar candidate for HER2 breast cancer treatment.







Under closed-loop control, a hybrid model forecasts glucose between daily samples and a model predictive controller makes smaller, more frequent feeds that hold glucose near its target band. Source: Basetwo Applied Research Labs

The autonomous AI system successfully predicted glucose demand from cellular activity and automatically decided the feed timing and amount without human intervention. Using this approach, glucose levels were maintained at the target band without a spectroscopic probe. The autonomous control was successfully able to improve cellular viability and titer (yield) in comparison to manual control - which produced glucose-limited conditions in the reactor.

The result addresses a common challenge in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development: achieving continuous visibility and control of critical process variables (CPVs) without relying on additional analytical instrumentation or manual intervention.

Today, many bioprocessing teams rely on periodic lab measurements to monitor CPVs like glucose, viable cell density and titer, leaving operators without visibility between samples. While spectroscopic process analytical technologies (PAT) such as Raman and NIR can provide more frequent measurements, their adoption can be costly, requiring additional hardware, calibration, and ongoing maintenance.

This collaboration demonstrates an alternative to manual sampling and costly instrumentation. By combining label-free quantitation of antibody titer and automated robotic sampling with autonomous AI closed-loop control, this approach offers a potential pathway for bioprocess teams to implement advanced control strategies using the infrastructure they already have.

"Biopharma manufacturers have invested heavily in bioreactor infrastructure, but critical process decisions still depend on measurements taken hours apart," said Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor, CEO of Basetwo. "This work with CPI, Labman, and Nicoya demonstrates that we can use the data already coming from a bioreactor to predict what's happening inside it, automatically adjust the process and ultimately produce higher performance outcomes. This approach makes autonomous process control more accessible without requiring manufacturers to install additional spectroscopic instrumentation."

“The real opportunity here isn't simply automating laboratory activities, but using the data we generate to make better decisions as a bioprocess develops," said Philip Probert, Director of Biologics, RNA Centre of Excellence and Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre at CPI. "By bringing together automated sampling, analytics and AI-driven control, this collaboration has demonstrated how processes can respond to information in real time, reducing reliance on manual intervention. Demonstrating this approach across different bioreactor scales is an important step towards more autonomous bioprocess development. It highlights the potential to accelerate process understanding, make better use of experimental data and ultimately develop more efficient and robust manufacturing processes. This is a great example of how collaboration between technology developers and bioprocessing experts can help translate emerging technologies into practical solutions for industry."

"This is a really exciting development for Labman," said Tom Smith, Head of Bioprocess Automation at Labman. "As an engineering company, we've been able to develop a new platform that automates the sample journey from the bioreactor, a process that has traditionally involved a lot of manual work, from sub-sampling and sample preparation through to equipment integration. We're agnostic to the workflow and its requirements, so it's great to be opening up new opportunities to automate this upstream process."

“Real-time process control depends on knowing what's actually in the vessel, not just what the sensors around it are reporting,” said Jamie McQuay, VP of Engineering at Nicoya.“Getting that answer has traditionally meant pulling a sample and waiting on the lab. In this platform, Digital SPR is built into the workflow. The sampling robot draws from the bioreactor, the instrument quantifies antibody titer straight from the crude sample, and the number is there while the run is still going. No labels, no manual steps, and no waiting.”

The results show that closed-loop glucose control doesn't have to wait for slow, manual lab samples or spectroscopic probe; teams can start on the vessels and data they have available. This approach enables process development teams to rapidly screen multiple process setpoints, media types, and clones while holding glucose and process conditions stable without human intervention.

‍To explore the project in detail, register for the panel discussion here.

About Basetwo

Basetwo AI, based in Toronto, provides an agentic AI platform for manufacturers in pharmaceuticals and advanced materials. It enables process teams to rapidly build digital twins to accelerate development, scale-up and tech transfer timelines, as well as monitor and control quality in real-time at the commercial scale.

About CPI

We're a pioneering social enterprise that accelerates the development, scale-up and commercialisation of smart AgriFoodTech, energy storage, HealthTech, materials, and pharma innovations. Through our incredible innovation experts and infrastructure, we look beyond the obvious to transform healthcare and drive towards a sustainable future.

As a trusted partner of industry, academia, government, entrepreneurs and the investment community, we connect the dots within the innovation ecosystem to make great ideas and inventions a reality. We believe by working together we can build a better collective future, and as part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, we facilitate access to world-class organisations to deliver transformation across industries and landscapes.

Creating lasting global impact from the North of England and Scotland, we invest in people and disruptive technologies to invigorate economies, create circular supply chains and make our world a better place.

About Labman

Labman Automation is a UK-based engineering and technology company specialising in bespoke automation solutions for scientific research, process development and biomanufacturing. Combining expertise in robotics, process engineering, software and systems integration, Labman develops advanced technologies to support bioprocess development, optimisation and scale-up. From automated laboratory systems to integrated bioprocess equipment, Labman partners with organisations to accelerate process innovation, improve reproducibility and bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial manufacturing.

About Nicoya

Nicoya is a global life sciences tools company that specializes in biosensor technology. Its Alto Digital SPR platform delivers label-free, real-time biomolecular analysis, streamlining bioprocess development and monitoring

Media contacts

Basetwo: Victoria Galimanis,...

CPI: Becky Fields,...

Labman: Katie Simpson,...

Nicoya: Christy Nguyen,...







Automated bioreactor and robotic sampling setup used in the autonomous bioprocess control. Image credit: Labman

Press Inquiries

Victoria Galimanis

victoria [at] basetwo.ai

